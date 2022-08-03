WhatsNew2Day
Thredbo makes the huge call to not operate any of its ski lifts today as MASSIVE storm approaches 

Australia
Thredbo makes huge appeal not to operate any of its ski lifts today as MASSIVE storm approaches

Thredbo has suspended operation of its ski lifts for today due to dangerous conditions as a massive storm approaches NSW’s Snowy Mountains.

The mountain is expected to receive between 120mm and 200mm of rain on Thursday as wild weather ravages the region.

“There are already gusts in excess of 90 km/h at the Thredbo Top Station and widespread thunderstorms now developing across the southern interior of NSW,” the Bureau of Meteorology tweeted.

Thredbo has shut down its ski lifts as a massive storm approaches NSW's Snowy Mountains

