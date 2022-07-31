Thrashing Norway in the group and beating Germany in the final – how Lionesses roared to Euro glory

After six wins and just over 540 minutes, an English football team has finally put an end to 56 years of waiting for a major trophy.

The Lionesses have won the 1966 World Cup for the first time since the men, after Sarina Wiegman defeated old rivals Germany 2-1 on Sunday at Wembley.

Tournament success seemed a long way off after they narrowly passed Austria in their first group stage match, but they handled the pressure brilliantly and came on when it counted.

Below, Sports post looks at how England finally delivered the glory fans craved at Euro 2022.

England squirmed over Austria 1-0 in their first group match at Euro 2022, but went on to take the trophy

GROUP: ENGLAND 1-0 AUSTRIA

A solid start for England and Beth Mead, who scores the only goal of the game in front of a record crowd at Old Trafford.

For all their dominance, England are worryingly wasteful on offense and fail to win by a comfortable margin.

GROUP: ENGLAND 8-0 NORWAY

A dramatic improvement in front of goal sees England beat Norway, which had been billed as their toughest test.

Hat-trick hero Mead is the star of a night that sees her side take a 6-0 lead before halftime. It is the biggest win ever at the European Championship for women.

England beat Norway in their second group match, which was called their toughest test

GROUP: ENGLAND 5-0 NORTHERN IRELAND

The Lionesses are still serving up a beating, even with boss Sarina Wiegman’s absence from the tech room after a positive test for Covid-19.

Supersub Alessia Russo introduces herself to the country with two goals from the bench as England’s top Group A.

Quarter-final: ENGLAND 2-1 SPAIN

Ella Toone is the hero for the Lionesses, who were six minutes away from the tournament’s withdrawal. A Georgia Stanway stunner in extra time seals England a place in the fourth consecutive semi-final of the women’s major tournament.

A German leveler forces extra time in the final, but Chloe Kelly sends Wembley into ecstasy

SEMI-FINAL: ENGLAND 4-0 SWEDEN

After three consecutive heartbreaks in the semi-finals, England secure their place in the final at Wembley by beating the highest-ranked nation in the competition. Russo’s incredible goal will remain in the memory for a long time.

FINAL: ENGLAND 2-1 GERMANY

Toone trumps another big moment and opens the score with a superb chip. An excellent equalizer from Germany forces extra time, but Chloe Kelly thrills Wembley by pushing the winner home from close range.