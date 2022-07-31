Thrashing Norway in the group and beating Germany in the final – how Lionesses roared to Euro glory
Knock out Norway in the group, pass Spain in the quarterfinals and hold their nerves against Germany at Wembley…how the lionesses roared to Euro glory
- England put an end to 56 years of pain as they waited for the glory of the big tournament
- The Lionesses have won England’s first major football trophy since the men’s 1966
- Sarina Wiegman’s side defeated old rivals Germany 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday
- So Sportsmail looks at how England finally delivered the glory fans longed for
After six wins and just over 540 minutes, an English football team has finally put an end to 56 years of waiting for a major trophy.
The Lionesses have won the 1966 World Cup for the first time since the men, after Sarina Wiegman defeated old rivals Germany 2-1 on Sunday at Wembley.
Tournament success seemed a long way off after they narrowly passed Austria in their first group stage match, but they handled the pressure brilliantly and came on when it counted.
Below, Sports post looks at how England finally delivered the glory fans craved at Euro 2022.
England squirmed over Austria 1-0 in their first group match at Euro 2022, but went on to take the trophy
GROUP: ENGLAND 1-0 AUSTRIA
A solid start for England and Beth Mead, who scores the only goal of the game in front of a record crowd at Old Trafford.
For all their dominance, England are worryingly wasteful on offense and fail to win by a comfortable margin.
GROUP: ENGLAND 8-0 NORWAY
A dramatic improvement in front of goal sees England beat Norway, which had been billed as their toughest test.
Hat-trick hero Mead is the star of a night that sees her side take a 6-0 lead before halftime. It is the biggest win ever at the European Championship for women.
England beat Norway in their second group match, which was called their toughest test
GROUP: ENGLAND 5-0 NORTHERN IRELAND
The Lionesses are still serving up a beating, even with boss Sarina Wiegman’s absence from the tech room after a positive test for Covid-19.
Supersub Alessia Russo introduces herself to the country with two goals from the bench as England’s top Group A.
Quarter-final: ENGLAND 2-1 SPAIN
Ella Toone is the hero for the Lionesses, who were six minutes away from the tournament’s withdrawal. A Georgia Stanway stunner in extra time seals England a place in the fourth consecutive semi-final of the women’s major tournament.
A German leveler forces extra time in the final, but Chloe Kelly sends Wembley into ecstasy
SEMI-FINAL: ENGLAND 4-0 SWEDEN
After three consecutive heartbreaks in the semi-finals, England secure their place in the final at Wembley by beating the highest-ranked nation in the competition. Russo’s incredible goal will remain in the memory for a long time.
FINAL: ENGLAND 2-1 GERMANY
Toone trumps another big moment and opens the score with a superb chip. An excellent equalizer from Germany forces extra time, but Chloe Kelly thrills Wembley by pushing the winner home from close range.