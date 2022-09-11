Thousands welcome King Charles III to Buckingham Palace

A tearful King Charles III was greeted by thousands of well-wishers as he arrived today at Buckingham Palace, where he will meet Commonwealth representatives – as the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, embarks on the historic final journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh and then to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral.

Crowds along the length of The Mall – including children perched atop parents’ shoulders – cheered and waved at Britain’s new monarch as the emotional sovereign in his state Rolls-Royce was wheeled through the palace gates, flanked by a motorcade of four cars and four police motorcycles.

Charles met Commonwealth General Secretary Patricia Scotland in the 1844 Room at 2pm today, before attending a reception with High Commissioners and their spouses from countries where he is Head of State in the Bow Room of the Royal Residence. Then at 3:30 p.m., the King – who was formally proclaimed yesterday at St. James’s Palace – will receive the Dean of Windsor.

Guests include Secretary of State James Cleverly and High Commissioners for Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, New Zealand, St. Christopher and Nevis, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the Honorary Consul of Tuvalu and the Acting High Commissioner for Australia.

Next week, the King and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, will embark on a tour of the four homelands leading up to the state funeral of his mother the Queen at Westminster Abbey and the funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, following her death in Balmoral on Thursday at age 96.

King Charles III waves to benefactors as he arrives at Buckingham Palace in London

Members of the public gather to watch King Charles III arrive by car at Buckingham Palace

King Charles is driven to Buckingham Palace, after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III waves to waiting audience members as he arrives by car at Buckingham Palace

The monarch was accompanied by a column of four cars and four police motorcycles

Charles will visit Edinburgh, Belfast and Wales in the coming days with Camilla and the Prime Minister, to hear condolences from politicians and respond to their words of condolence.

The King will begin his visit to lawmakers tomorrow at London’s Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament will offer their condolences to the new monarch and his wife – and the King will give his answer. Later that day, Charles and Camilla fly to Edinburgh, where the King will inspect the guard of honor at the Palace of Holyroodhouse before attending the ceremony of the keys in the forecourt.

During the day, the King will join his other siblings – the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence – who walk behind the Queen’s casket when it is moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours for the public to pay their respects.

Camilla and other members of the family will travel by car and all members of the royal family will attend a thanksgiving service for the Queen’s life.

At the palace, the King will hold an audience with Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, followed by an audience with Alison Johnstone, the Speaker of the Scottish Parliament. The Scottish Parliament will offer words of condolence when Charles and Camilla are present to receive a motion of condolences, to which the King will reply.

That evening, the monarch, along with other members of the royal family, will hold a vigil at the queen’s coffin.

Belfast is the next stop where the royal couple will fly to Ulster on Tuesday to visit Hillsborough Castle where they will see an exhibition about the late Queen’s long association with Northern Ireland. The King will then meet with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and party leaders and receive a message of condolence led by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, who again responds.

After a short reception in Hillsborough, the King and Queen Consort travel to St Anne’s Cathedral for a prayer and reflection service and before the event, Charles will meet with leaders of all the major religions in Northern Ireland, and later the royal couple will return to London.

In tribute to his late mother, the King will lead the procession behind the coach carrying her coffin on Wednesday to Westminster Hall, where dedications will begin for her state funeral on September 19.

The planned trip to Wales is scheduled for Friday, details to be announced later.

It comes when floral tribute is thrown in the path of the Queen’s casket as thousands paid their respects as the monarch began the journey to her final resting place in St George’s Chapel in Windsor, along with her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Her oak casket, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath of Balmoral flowers on top, began the six-hour journey from the Queen’s Summer Sanctuary in the Highlands to Edinburgh.

The former monarch did not travel alone – the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence sat in a limousine as part of a procession directly behind her.

A single motorcycle police driver led the way as the hearse, followed by six vehicles, moved at a stately pace through the Aberdeenshire countryside.

Proclamations of the new king were read to large crowds at Mercat Cross in Edinburgh, at Cardiff Castle, in Wales, and at Hillsborough Castle, in Northern Ireland.

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, paid tribute to the Queen, calling her “extraordinary”. In a tweet, she said: “A sad and poignant moment as Her Majesty, the Queen leaves her beloved Balmoral for the last time. Today, on her journey to Edinburgh, Scotland will pay tribute to an extraordinary woman.”

Hundreds lined the main street as the Queen’s casket was slowly wheeled through Ballater, the village closest to the Balmoral Estate, where locals considered her a neighbor.

The Queen and her family were often seen in the village in Royal Deeside, which she frequented since childhood and where the Royal Family has the space to be themselves. Many shops in the picturesque Victorian village had pictures of the Queen in their windows.

The hearse passed Glenmuick Church, where Reverend David Barr rang the church bells 70 times after the Queen’s death was announced.

Flowers were thrown into the path of the hearse by benefactors on both sides of the road in Ballater, which was gloomy and quiet. The hearse slowed to a brisk pace of walking and mourners could clearly see the royal standard draped casket and wreath of flowers from the Balmoral estate, including sweet peas – one of the queen’s favorite flowers – dahlias, phlox, white heather and pine fir.

Elizabeth Taylor, from Aberdeen, had tears in her eyes as she thought of what she had just seen.

She said: ‘It was very emotional. It was respectful and showed what they think of the Queen. She certainly made this country subservient, even until a few days before her death.’

Previously, the queen’s oak casket was carried to the hearse by six gamekeepers from the Balmoral estate who were charged with the symbolic gesture. It had been at rest in Balmoral’s ballroom, so that the monarch’s farm workers could bid farewell. The hearse makes a journey of approximately 180 miles from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Some distance from the main procession was a large number of support vehicles, including police vans and cars, an ambulance and what appeared to be a spare hearse.

Richard Gledson, factor of the Balmoral estate, led the event supported by Rev Kenneth MacKenzie, minister of Balmoral’s Crathie Church where the Queen worshipped.

Rev Mackenzie traveled in a vehicle with the main procession, as did a representative of the Lord Chamberlain’s Office, a department responsible for organizing ceremonial or public events in the monarch’s diary.