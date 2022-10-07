Thousands vote in southern Africa’s small kingdom Lesotho

MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Thousands of voters in Lesotho vote in the country’s general election.

The elections are an exciting race between the top three parties from a field of more than 60 registered political parties.

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu of the Democratic Congress Party is up against his current coalition partner Nkaku Kabi of the All Basotho Convention and businessman-turned-politician Sam Matekane of the Revolution for Prosperity.

Friday has been declared a holiday to encourage voices in the tiny mountainous kingdom of 2.1 million people. The country is completely surrounded by South Africa.

Lesotho’s King Letsie III presides over a constitutional monarchy, but has virtually no political power. Whichever party gets enough representatives in Lesotho’s 120-seat National Assembly to form a government will elect the new prime minister. With so many parties contesting the election, a coalition is highly likely, experts say.

At a polling station in Thetsane, an industrial area of ​​the capital Maseru, a mix of seniors, women and young people waited in line when voting started slowly after polls opened at 7am

Many voters told The Associated Press they hoped the election of new leaders would bring change as the country faces high employment, rising crime and political instability.

Tseliso Seutlwadi, 32, who is unemployed, was one of the first to vote.

“We need a change and it will only be brought by us through our votes. In fact, unemployment in this country is too high. We have university degrees, but we know that only 10% of the people are hired. What happens to the rest?” asked Seutlwadi.

He said many people had lost their jobs in the factories during the COVID-19 pandemic and some had turned to crime and prostitution to earn a living.

“As young people, we want to have an impact on the future of this country. We see factories closing, rape against women is on the rise, we need to stand up as young people and influence what is happening in this country,” said 37-year-old Ntsoaki Lenea.

The garment industry is Lesotho’s second largest employer after the government, employing more than 45,500 textile workers at the beginning of 2020, but official statistics say about 25% of those jobs were lost during the pandemic.

About 320,000 people in Lesotho are currently experiencing a severe food crisis and need urgent help to “save lives, reduce food shortages, protect and restore livelihoods and prevent acute malnutrition,” according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

Election observers from the European Union, the Commonwealth, the African Union and the Southern African Development Community are in Lesotho to assess the election process.

PART: