Thousands of pancreatic cancer patients die early ‘because their disease is MISSED on scans’

Thousands of patients are dying early because pancreatic cancer is missed on scans, a damning study has warned.

More than a third of pancreatic cancer cases (36 percent) could potentially be avoided if caught earlier, researchers found.

But the UK study found that many patients were denied potentially curative surgery because the signs were not picked up by scans.

Researchers examined 600 scans of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at two NHS trusts in England between 2019 and 2021.

They found that almost one in 12 was categorized as a case of post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) – when a patient undergoes an MRI or CT scan that does not pick up cancer until he is later diagnosed.

In almost half (48 percent) of the PIPC patients studied, there were signs of cancer that had been missed when scans were reviewed by a specialist hepatobiliary radiologist.

More than a quarter (28 percent) of signs associated with pancreatic cancer, such as dilated bile or pancreatic ducts, were not recognized and investigated further.

Dr. Nosheen Umar, lead author of the study, from the University of Birmingham, said the oversights cost lives.

“There is often only a very short window to curative surgery in pancreatic cancer, which means it is vital that patients are diagnosed with the disease as early as possible to give them the best chance of survival,” he said.

“The study showed that evidence of pancreatic cancer was initially missed in over a third of patients with post-imaging pancreatic cancer, which is a huge window of missed opportunity.

‘We hope this study will raise awareness of the issue of post-imaging pancreatic cancer and common reasons why pancreatic cancer may be overlooked in the first place.

“This will help standardize future studies of this problem and guide quality improvement efforts so that we can increase the likelihood of an early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, increasing the chances of patient survival and ultimately saving lives.”

Pancreatic cancer kills around 9,600 people in the UK each year, with around 10,500 newly diagnosed.

The disease kills about 50,000 in the United States annually, with about 62,000 people diagnosed.

As one of the most difficult cancers to detect and treat, only a quarter survive beyond a year after diagnosis.

The review, which was presented at the United European Gastroenterology (UEG), showed that 48 patients failed to have their cancer picked up through their first scan but were diagnosed between three and 18 months later.

Experts said more needs to be done to detect tumors at an earlier stage, before the cancer has spread.

Chris Macdonald, head of research at Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: ‘Pancreatic cancer is difficult to diagnose, but it is crucial to detect this devastating disease at an earlier stage, when treatment is most likely to be effective.

‘It is worrying to see the results of this study which have shown that 36 per cent of pancreatic cancer tumors in the study group could have been diagnosed earlier.

“We know that because of the location of the cancer, imaging pancreatic cancer, especially in the earliest stages when they are small, is very challenging.

“This study clearly illustrates that challenge and highlights the need for improvements in imaging techniques.

“It also shows that radiologists need more tools and support to ensure we increase the likelihood of tumors being identified at the earliest possible stage.”