<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Thousands of XXL pants with waistlines over 40 inches or larger have been ordered for police officers, figures show.

The Met Police ordered 7,343 pairs, including sizes 40 inch, 50 inch, 52 inch and a whopping 56 inch – the equivalent of 4.5 ft.

Meanwhile, West Midlands Police bought 1,852 bumper pairs last year, while Greater Manchester Police needed 15 and Northumbria Police 11.

Tam Frey, chairman of the National Obesity Forum, called the data “shocking.”

The Met Police ordered 7,343 pairs, including sizes 40 inch, 50 inch, 52 inch and a whopping 56 inch – the equivalent of 4.5 ft

The Met Police stressed that annual aptitude tests are still mandatory for all of its officers.

A spokesperson said: ‘The size of a person’s waistline is not necessarily an indicator of fitness or their ability to perform their role.’

Just two years ago, two-thirds of officers at Hampshire Constabulary were considered overweight or obese.

In an internal email to Chief of Staff Lucy Hutson, she expressed concern that “lifestyle fitness” may increase the risk of deadly diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

According to NHS guidelines, people’s waistlines should be just under half your height.

Following a national assessment, annual fitness tests became mandatory for all police officers in England and Wales in 2014

The advice says that the ratio for a healthy waistline should be between 0.4 and 0.49, while: a ratio of 0.5 to 0.59 puts people at increased risk of health problems.

For the general population, two in three adults are classified as overweight or obese.

This number has exploded over the past 30 years, with the number unhealthy people will soon outnumber unhealthy people in five years, according to Cancer Research UK.

The charity predicts that 40 percent will be obese in 20 years, while at least 70 percent of people will be overweight or obese.

Being overweight or obese increases the risk of about 13 different cancers, the charity warned, with about 22,800 cancers associated with being overweight.

Michelle Mitchell, head of cancer research, said at the time: “These projections should serve as a wake-up call to the government on our nation’s health.

Ministers should not keep kicking when it comes to tackling the obesity crisis – delaying measures that lead to healthier food options.

“I urge them to reconsider this decision and take bold action against obesity, the UK’s second largest preventable risk factor for cancer.”

Experts also warned that if trends continue, obesity “will overshadow smoking as the biggest cause of cancer.”