Thousands of Paddington bears left in Queen face being left in storage for MONTHS

Paddington Bears left in Green and Hyde Parks as a tribute to the Queen may eventually languish in storage as decisions about their future turn out to be a thorny issue.

The Peruvian hug became an unlikely symbol of grief in the wake of Her Majesty’s passing last week.

Hundreds of the furry blue sports figures of duffle coats were laid in the Queen’s honor at locations such as Green Park and Hyde Park.

There were so many that the organizers requested that only floral tributes be left, effectively banning the bears.

But the polite question fell on deaf ears and the Paddingtons kept coming, with many clearly visible and on site this morning.

In about a week, the flower arrangements will be carefully removed and made into compost for use in the parks.

But a decision on the Paddingtons and other toys has not yet been made, with the plan currently to store them until someone can call on their future.

The organizers have to make a tough decision as they are of obvious emotional value, but after at least a week in the elements, it seems unlikely they will be in a state to be given away.

Paddington Bears were left in tribute to Her Majesty after her death at the age of 96 earlier this month

A Paddington bear among the tributes left in Green Park in memory of the Queen more than a week ago

A Royal Parks spokesperson said yesterday: “Our priority at the moment is to manage the huge amount of flowers and tribute left in The Green Park Floral Tribute Garden and the Hyde Park Floral Tribute Garden.

“We will keep all the stuffed animals and artifacts left behind and will work closely with our partners to agree with discretion and sensitivity what to do with them in the coming months.

‘The flowers themselves are removed from the Floral Tribute Gardens 7-14 days after burial and composted in Kensington Gardens, after which the compost is used for shrubbery and landscaping projects in the Royal Parks.’

Kids across the country paid their respects with the teddy bears and sandwiches in a nod to the beautiful sketch filmed in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Flower tribute and a Paddington teddy bear were laid at the gates of Balmoral in Scotland

A Paddington toy bear was placed among the floral tributes at Sandringham estate last week

Michael Bond’s beloved bear appeared in a comic strip with the Queen to celebrate her platinum anniversary in June.

In the two-minute video, Paddington and the Queen are seen drinking tea at Buckingham Palace as the anniversary celebrations begin.

Paddington Bear hilariously defies royal etiquette by drinking straight from the teapot, crushing a cake and pulling a marmalade bun from his hat.

Queen Elizabeth took the opportunity to showcase her sense of humor by removing a sandwich from her bag that she is saving “for later.”

A member of the security team encouraged people to leave marmalade in a jar instead of buns so that it would be easier for volunteers and workers to remove them

One tribute read: ‘A marmalade sandwich for your heavenly travels! Thank you ma’am.’ Another had just written ‘marmalade sandwich’ on the bag

A marmalade sandwich was left by some mourners who were saddened by the Queen’s death

Since then, the Paddington bear has become a symbol of the country’s love for the Queen.

Tributes to the monarch after her death at Balmoral Castle included ‘For Later!’ sandwiches written on it.

One read: ‘A marmalade sandwich for your heavenly travels! Thank you ma’am.’

Another had just written “marmalade sandwich” on the bag.

Michael Bond’s daughter, Karen Jankel, 64, said it was “sad” that mourners were being told to stop leaving the hugs.

She said her late father – who passed away in 2017 – would be “overwhelmed” by his beloved creation that would be used to honor Her Majesty.

Mrs. Jankel said: ‘I think it is sad, but on the other hand I can understand that it is difficult because there are so many of them.

‘It’s very beautiful, but there are so many of them. I’m pretty sure charities can benefit from collecting them, but someone has to go do it.’