Thousands of WordPress sites affected by gift card plugin flaw

Tech
By Jacky
Give the gift of online security this Christmas with these quick changes

Thousands of WordPress websites were found using a vulnerability add-on that allows threat actors to completely take over the site.

Researchers discovered a critical flaw in YITH WooCommerce Gift Cards Premium, a website builder add-on that provides an interface for building gift cards on WordPress sites, which is reportedly used by more than 50,000 websites.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More