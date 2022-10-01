Thousands of revelers attend Mad Max-themed post-apocalyptic festival in Mojave Desert

Thousands of festival goers descended on the Mojave Desert this week for a post-apocalyptic gathering that featured cars, weapons and outfits inspired by the dystopian Mad Max film series.

The festival has a variety of wacky events including ‘fight to the death under the Thunderdome’, burlesque shows and drinking games, but anyone who attends must wear a costume, including staff, journalists and volunteers.

The images showcase creative costumes filled with movie references and dystopian themes, with many choosing to show it all while partying in the sun.

According to the website, the festival offers ‘makeovers at the post-apocalyptic beauty salon sponsored by the event’.

The festival includes other post-apocalyptic activities, including ‘Jugger’, shown here, from another 1980s cult film.

All festival goers are required to show up in full costume, and that includes staff, volunteers, and journalists.

The Edwards, California carnival was created in 2010 and received media attention for its homage to the Mad Max franchise.

Revelers are encouraged to join different “tribes” at the event who compete against each other and have exclusive places to hang out.

The festival grew from hundreds of attendees to thousands and has been received with increasing enthusiasm.

Other activities include car cruises, costume contests, a film festival, a post-apocalyptic swimsuit competition, and a bounty hunter role-playing game.

Mad Max, the movie that made Mel Gibson famous, was released in 1979. Max Max 2 followed in 1981, with Mad Max Thunderdome concluding the series in 1985. The character was then rebooted in 2015, with Tom Hardy playing Max alongside to Charlize Theron. , who played Furiosa.

The first set of films was set in a post-apocalyptic Australia where gangs of murderous criminals roam the countryside looking to steal fuel from unsuspecting victims.

The event’s founders, Karol Bartoszynski, Jared Butler, and James Howard, wanted to create a “fully immersive fan event that truly felt like living inside a movie.”

His set includes the ‘iconic’ Wasteland Gates that greet all who show up for the five-day event, and beyond that is a fully themed Wasteland City that resembles the patchwork villages common in Miller’s films.

Revelers are encouraged to split up into “tribes” that compete against each other in wasteland-themed games, including Jugger, a “post-apocalyptic version of gun football/rugby, based on a cult ’80s movie.”

The party includes a fully themed Wasteland City that resembles the towns that are common in Miller’s films.

Many of the events include role plays that mimic the scenes or events that occur in media depictions of post-apocalyptic society.

Partygoers deck out a variety of wacky outfits including studded glasses, spiked boots, and plenty of leather.

While the festival is themed as Mad Max, it pays homage to other dystopias and festival-goers are inspired by many different things.

Musicians and DJs from around the world fly into the event to provide a soundtrack for the festivities, and organizers have brought in Hollywood set and prop designers to give workshops.

Mad Max was George Miller’s first 1979 film to be released to critical acclaim, as audiences around the world flocked to see Miller’s visionary vision of social collapse.

The film was so popular that it was at one point considered the most profitable film in history, as it was shot on a budget of $400,000 but grossed $100 million worldwide.

Three sequels followed in the 1980s until Miller decided to continue the story of leading man Max Rockatansky with his 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road, which also opened to rave reviews for its practical effects, set design, and storytelling.

The launch of Fury Road only fueled the popularity of Wasteland Weekend, as attendees were now more inspired: many showed up wearing makeup inspired by the film’s leading lady, Imperator Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron.

Attendees wear an outfit inspired by Imperator Furiosa from George Miller’s 2015 revival of his franchise, Mad Max: Fury Road

The creators of the festival wanted attendees to feel like they were inside a Mad Max movie