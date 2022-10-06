Thousands of prisoners are set to be RELEASED from Illinois jails under no cash bail law

Thousands of inmates are set to be released across Illinois as it becomes the first state to completely eliminate cash bail under a new law that takes effect in January.

The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T Act) completely abolishes the cash bail system, which critics say disproportionately affects black and brown communities and other underrepresented or poor groups.

Under the law, anyone arrested can be released back onto the streets based on the presumption of innocence guarantee under the United States Constitution, although criminals accused of certain crimes—such as forcible crimes, stalking, and domestic abuse—will be exempt from prior trial. release.

It was first proposed by the Illinois Black Caucus in response to the killing of George Floyd in May 2020 and was signed by Gov. JB Pritzker on February 22, 2021.

As a result, Illinois became the first state to completely abolish cash bail, although other states such as New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, Kentucky and California have reformed their bail laws over the past few years.

But ever since it was signed into law, Illinois law enforcement officials have warned that the SAFE-T Act will embolden criminals and make it harder to keep offenders off the streets as crime rates are already spiraling out of control in Chicago.

Critics have compared it to The Purge, a film in which the United States decriminalizes all crime for 24 hours.

And in just one county, officials report that 400 prisoners there will be released when the law takes effect.

Now, as the new year approaches, 17 different state attorneys from different Illinois counties are desperately suing Governor JB Pritzker to stop the law from taking effect. WTVO reports.

They argue that its “pretrial justice” provision violates 40 different statutes in the Illinois State Constitution.

“It is of the utmost importance as the State Attorney’s Office that the Constitution be upheld at all levels,” Mercer County State’s Attorney Grace Simpson said in a announcement.

‘As the chief attorney of Mercer County, it would be unethical to move forward with the implementation of SAFE-T [Act]without properly raising these concerns with the court.’

A press conference on the lawsuit filed in Winnebago County is expected to be held at 1:30 p.m. local time.

Governor Pritzker has continually defended the SAFE-T Act, saying it would make release impossible for people accused of the worst crimes.

“No one gets out of jail on January 1,” he claimed. “That is not what the SAFE-T Act does. There is no such thing as a non-detainable defense that is not in the SAFE-T Act.

“The SAFE-T Act is designed to keep murderers and rapists and domestic abusers in prison,” he continued. ‘Right now they can buy themselves out, we want to keep them in jail with a pre-trial justice law.’

Proponents of the law say it will help curb institutional racism.

“It’s just unfair that some people go free because they have money and other people have to stay incarcerated, which has all sorts of horrible consequences for people’s ability to work, for their housing, their whole families suffer,” said Ben Ruddell . a staff attorney with the ACLU of Illinois.

They point out that in addition to the SAFE-T Act, it is creating co-responder programs in cities across Illinois that will include law enforcement, mental health professionals and social workers.

It also includes more investment in mental health services and trauma centers and increases training standards for law enforcement.

In addition, the SAFE-T Act would require body cameras for all police departments nationwide.

Loyola University, with the help of the National Institute of Justice, will study the implementation and analyze the effectiveness of the new pretrial release system during the first year, and Attorney General Kwame Raoul has said changes may be made to the wording before it takes effect .

Raoul noted that his office has been in discussions about “a number of issues” with the law, and a legislative group met Tuesday to discuss concerns.

But critics have criticized Pritzker for freeing judges of discretion in deciding cases.

In a recent op-ed in Chicago Sun-Timessays former Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel that the SAFE-T Act places the burden on the state to prove by ‘clear and convincing evidence’ that a defendant has committed an offense and poses a real threat to society.

He also criticized a provision in the law that requires suspects to show evidence of deliberate flight in order to be detained.

“Now judges will not be allowed to take into account how many times the suspect failed to appear in court and whether there is an active warrant for their arrest.”

In addition, Weitzel pointed out that under the SAFE-T Act, criminals who are at home on electronic monitoring will not be considered to have ‘escaped’ until they have been missing for 48 hours.

“This rule is just nothing short of ridiculous and in no way shape or form increases public safety,” Weitzel wrote.

“If an offender cuts off their monitoring bracelet and does not respond to the electronic signal sent to them, or is not present when an in-person status check is conducted by a county sheriff, the suspect shall be considered ‘escaped.’

“But offenders don’t get a 48-hour free pass until a judge can issue a warrant for their arrest.”

And, Weitzel argued, the new law creates six to eight hours of extra paperwork for officers.

‘The police officer who should be patrolling your community will be on the streets less – in most cases far less.

“The law will also create apathy and low morale,” he continued. “Officers might be thinking, ‘Why bother charging someone with this crime and going through a felony review when they’re just going to be released without bond anyway?’

‘In many cases this will be true.’

County officials also argue that the new costs associated with the law could lead to higher property taxes, and State Rep. Chris Bos says, ‘This legislation doesn’t just make our communities less safe. It will ultimately make them more expensive.’

They say counties would be forced to raise property taxes to pay for some of the law’s requirements, including police body cameras and the systems that store video.

They will also require additional staffing in the courts, sheriff’s departments and pretrial services.

DuPage County officials estimate that over five years, the SAFE-T Act will cost $63 million to implement.

Crime in Chicago is now up 37 percent from last year, with a 61 percent increase in thefts

It comes as a 29-year-old Chicago man became the 44th person accused of killing or shooting — or attempting to kill or shoot — someone in the Windy City while awaiting trial on a felony charge this year.

Prosecutors say Absalom Coakley shot and killed two men during a party late last month while he was in custody for an attempted murder and on probation for a narcotics case.

Authorities allege Coakley joined about 50 people for a video shoot and a house party on Sept. 24.

Around 3:45 a.m., they say a fight broke out in the kitchen and Coakley pulled out a gun and shot 29-year-old Terrance Johnson in the back of the head, killing him.

Then he went out of the house, CWB Chicago reports, and had a brief altercation with Terrance Young, 30, on the sidewalk outside the home before shooting Young in the face.

Coakley was ultimately arrested by a fugitive task force Thursday when he got into a rideshare car. Police say he was carrying a .40 caliber handgun at the time, the same type used in the murders.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, but his public defender successfully argued that he should be held without bail, arguing that the circumstances surrounding the shootings are unclear.

Judge Susana Ortiz agreed and held him without bail for violating the conditions of bail in the pending attempted murder case and without bail for violating the terms of his probation.

The white SUV carrying a family of four was ejected in a road rage incident after leaving the mall near 44th & West Marquette Road in the West Lawn neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Crime in Chicago is now up more than 37 percent from last year.

The increase is a whopping 74 percent increase in the number of motor vehicle thefts over the previous year, and a 61 percent increase in the number of thefts.

Robberies are also up 17 percent in the Windy City, and burglaries are up 24 percent.

The Windy City also ranks seventh in America for murders, according to the New York Times, with a three-year-old boy shot in the back of his mother’s car in a roadside incident last week.

Mateo Zastro was driving with his family in the white SUV on the Southwest Side Friday night when a red sedan pulled up and a gunman in the back seat opened fire.

The mother was reported to have tried to drive away after getting involved in some sort of dispute with a red sedan after leaving the mall near 44th & West Marquette Road in the West Lawn neighborhood around 8:30 p.m.

But the red car followed her and brazenly shot into the family’s vehicle, hitting Mateo in the head.

He was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center, but the dinosaur-loving toddler died eight hours later.