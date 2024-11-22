Thousands of pounds of Chinese food recalled in US because it can ’cause death’

A recall of high-risk foods has been expanded to include an additional 67,000 pounds of meat and poultry products.

South Carolina-based Yu Shang Food, Inc. previously announced the recall of 4,589 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products on Nov. 9 due to possible contamination with listeria bacteria.

However, on Thursday the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) expanded the recall 15 times to involve a total of 72,240 pounds of meat products.

This includes all ready-to-eat Yu Shang products produced before October 28, 2024, with items including spicy duck wings, chicken feet, pork hocks and cooked chicken.

This recall has been given FSIS’s highest risk level, Class I, which the FDA defines as “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that use of or exposure to a violative product will cause adverse consequences.” serious to health or death.

Some people have reported feeling sick and FSIS is currently investigating a link to Yu Shang products.

Products subject to recall carry the establishment number ‘P-46684’ or ‘EST. M46684’ within the USDA inspection mark.

These items were shipped to retail stores nationwide and were also available for purchase online.

The issue was discovered after FSIS conducted routine testing of products produced by Yu Shang Food, Inc. on October 21, 2024, which confirmed that some meat products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Additional testing has confirmed that Listeria monocytogenes was detected in the product and in environmental samples collected by FSIS.

Whole genome sequencing is underway to determine if these samples match the outbreak strain.

Consuming foods contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, or life-threatening infections of the newborn.

Also, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

The CDC estimates that 1,600 Americans become infected with listeria each year and about 260 die.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

These products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

The FSIS says anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider and people in higher risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food should “seek care.” and inform the health care provider about the consumption of contaminated food. .

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that companies recalling the product notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to ensure that the product is no longer available to consumers.

News of the recall comes in the wake of another recall involving Detroit, Michigan-based Wolverine Packing Co.

This week he announced that he is removing approximately 167,277 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with the deadly E. Coli bacteria.

Fresh products have a best before date of 11/14/2024 and frozen products are labeled with a production date of 10/22/24.

The meat was sent to restaurants across the country.

To date, 17 case patients have been identified in one state, Minnesota, with disease onset dates ranging from November 2 to November 10. Two people have been hospitalized.

Former USDA food chief Dr. Darin Detwiler told DailyMail.com that noUnfortunately, this is not the first time Wolverine Packaging Co. has been involved in a recall of this type.

The company faced a similar issue in 2014 with the recall of about 1.8 million pounds of ground beef.