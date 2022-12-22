Thousands of homes might not have water on Christmas Day after pipes burst in the big thaw

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Thousands of households could be left without water during the holiday season due to burst pipes.

Three water companies – Southern Water, South East Water and United Utilities – have had to hand out bottled water to customers cut off from normal supplies in Sussex, Kent and Morecambe after the cold snap ended early in the week.

Retirees complained that they could not wash or clean for days, while some families had to melt snow to flush their toilets.

In total, approximately 65,000 customers had their water supply shut off.

Thousands of households could be without water over the holiday season due to burst pipes in Sussex, Kent and Morecambe

But business bosses in Kent said they couldn’t guarantee all customers would have water by Christmas.

Pipes burst in the county early last week and South East Water said pressure should return today in Tunbridge Wells and nearby Tonbridge.

But the company said it can’t be “100 per cent” that supplies in parts of Kent and Sussex will be back to normal by Christmas. Incident Director Douglas Whitfield said the reservoir was draining faster than it could be refilled due to leaks and burst pipes on the network.

Tunbridge Wells resident Michelle Garratt said on Twitter: “Words really can’t express how much I hate South East Water right now.” Greg Clark, the Conservative MP for Tunbridge Wells, described the situation as ‘unacceptable and appalling’ and called for companies and all affected to be compensated as soon as possible.

Yesterday, lines of cars lined up to collect plastic water bottles in Pembury, near Tunbridge Wells.

Homes in Broadstairs, Kent, were cut off from water on Monday after pipes burst. Southern Water said the burst pipe had been repaired, meaning all customers in nearby areas, including Manston, Ramsgate and Margate, had been supplied again.

In northern Lancashire, properties in Morecambe, Lancaster, Carnforth and Heysham were hit by burst pipes, with many left without water or poor pressure since Sunday. United Utilities said, “We are sorry that some customers… have experienced an interruption to their water supply. Our teams are working hard to carry out repairs to our pipes as quickly as possible.’