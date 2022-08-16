Thousands of Capri Sun pouches are recalled

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of Capri Sun sachets in the US after a cleaning solution was accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line.

The company said it is recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry juice blend. The best-before date on the packaging is June 25, 2023.

Kraft Heinz said yesterday that the diluted cleaning solution is being used on its food processing equipment. Only products sold in the United States are affected.

The company said it discovered the solution had accidentally been mixed with the juice after receiving complaints from consumers about the juice’s taste.

Kraft Heinz, whose headquarters are in Pittsburgh and Chicago, said in a statement Friday that it is working with retailers to remove the product from circulation.

Consumers who purchased the affected Capri Sun should not consume it and should return it to the store where it was purchased to receive a refund.

To find out if your Capri Sun has been recalled, look for the “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023 on each of the 6.6-ounce beverage pouches.

Kraft Heinz recalls thousands of bags of Capri Sun Wild Cherry (pictured) in the US after a cleaning solution was accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line

The news comes after more than two million popular children’s swings and rocking chairs were recalled yesterday after a 10-month-old crawling baby became entangled in the dangling straps and died.

The products are being recalled due to the danger of crawling babies becoming entangled in the straps dangling under the seats when not in use.

Another baby suffered bruising to the neck before being rescued by a caregiver, according to an announcement by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission and Thorley Industries.

The recall affects two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers sold by Thorley’s 4moms line at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores and online at 4moms.com and Amazon.

The products, ranging from $160 to $250, were sold from January 2010 to August 2022 before the abrupt recall on August 15.

Another 60,000 MamaRoo swings and 10,000 RockaRoo rockers were sold in Canada, the CPSC added.

Earlier this week, Home Run Inn Frozen Foods recalled approximately 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza due to a possible metal contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service warned that the pizza’s meat “may be contaminated with foreign materials, especially metal.”