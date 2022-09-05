Thousands of Australians travellers are left stranded in Bali due to Jetstar issue

<!–

Since early September, flights between Australia and Bali have been canceled every day due to technical issues.

Neil Mitchell told 3AW on Monday that between 1,000 and 4,000 people are trapped in Bali.

Some travelers had to wait five days to be rebooked on another Jetstar flight after multiple cancellations.

Frustrated Australians have been puffing up at Jetstar since the trouble started late last week.

Jetstar flight from Bali to Sydney canceled tonight. Next flight in four days, winning,” wrote one person on Bali Bogans’ Facebook page.

Others have said they have been stranded abroad for up to a week, fearing the delays could affect their employment.

“We got caught up in it last night, the next direct flight to Sydney is next Friday, six days after our original flight,” one man tweeted.

Another said: ‘Thank you Jetstar, on the way back from Bali my 12:45 flight has been rescheduled twice and if I don’t get to Melbourne tonight I will lose my job.’

A Jetstar spokesperson told NCANewswire that some flights between Australia and Bali’s capital Denpasar had been canceled due to “technical requirements.”

“Our sincere apologies for the frustration and inconvenience this disruption has caused our customers.

“Our teams are looking at every option to get passengers on their way as quickly as possible, including seats on Qantas flights and ad hoc services where possible.

‘A flight credit or refund will also be available to passengers who no longer want to travel.’