Thousands of Aussies wake to darkness as monster storm hits

Thousands of Aussies have woken up in darkness after a major thunderstorm ravaged their state and left them without power.

Residents of South East Queensland were hit by a monstrous storm on Wednesday night as torrential rain and lightning struck the region.

About 16,000 people, mostly in the Moreton Bay region north of Brisbane, were left without power, with more than a quarter without electricity on Thursday.

Emergency services responded to about 60 calls from local residents reporting leaks in their ceilings and fallen trees.

The blustery weather brought high winds to over 20mph and rainfall of between 50mm and 90mm across the region, peaking at 128mm at Rothwell and 140mm around Northlakes.

Over 200,000 lightning strikes were recorded leading to over 2,500 power outages – 2,173 of them in Kallangur – and a fire in Scarborough.

Firefighters were called to Daniel Court in Scarborough around 9pm after reports that a house was on fire after being struck by lightning.

The fire was not visible from the outside of the house because the fire brigade was working from the inside to extinguish the fire.

Emergency services were also called to rescue a woman after her vehicle plunged into floodwaters in Kedron.

A passing car spotted the woman trapped in floodwaters in her vehicle on Edinburgh Castle Road near Leckie Road and called triple-0 at about 10pm.

Firefighters rescued the uninjured driver within 10 minutes of arrival.

It comes after the region experienced high temperatures peaking at 38C in Gatton, 37C in Ipswich, 36C in Beaudesert and 33C in Brisbane.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a high chance of showers and the possibility of a severe thunderstorm on Thursday afternoon, with Brisbane expected to receive at least 20mm of rain.

Hot temperatures between the high 20s and low 30s are forecast for the rest of the week, with a cool change expected on Friday.

As La Nina weakens in the summer, early climate models suggest that 2023 will switch to an El Nino, with wildfires, droughts and summer heat waves.

BoM’s recent climate driver update on Wednesday noted that ocean temperatures remained “warmer than average in the Western Pacific” and indicated that sea surface temperatures could potentially exceed El Nino levels in June.

Meanwhile, residents of Broome and Derby have been warned that their towns are likely to be cut off by flooding amid a once-in-a-century flood in Western Australia’s Kimberley region.

Fitzroy Crossing and dozens of Indigenous communities have already been hit by record flooding, and WA’s only road transportation route to the state’s north is likely to be closed for months after a major bridge sustained significant damage.

“People are suffering…people are scared,” said WA emergency services minister Stephen Dawson.

Fitzroy Crossing’s grocery store and homes are flooded, and only a few blocks of town remain above the murky floodwaters, with people, cattle and wildlife scrambling for the remaining dry ground.

The evacuation center in the town of about 1,500 was full on Wednesday as authorities requisitioned boats and helicopters to get people to safety.

Another evacuation center was set up, the federal government said on Thursday.

Two Australian Defense Force C-130 Hercules aircraft, capable of carrying 80 passengers, and a C-27 have been deployed to the region to join the fleet of aircraft conducting evacuations and delivering urgent supplies.

Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said the ADF planes had difficulty entering the area due to the weather.

“But we are exploring some other options to provide that support,” he told ABC Radio on Thursday.

“In the meantime, the Western Australian government has managed to get hold of some of its own planes and move people around.”

Authorities are particularly concerned about the approximately 50 remote Indigenous communities outside Fitzroy Crossing, numbering several hundred people.

“We are concerned about the risk of isolation, possibly for weeks, for those communities,” Watt said.

“There will be people who don’t necessarily need to be moved but will have some difficulty getting food, vegetables, all sorts of other things and it’s going to be important to make sure we can supply those kinds of communities.”

The Fitzroy River peaked in the city late Wednesday, reaching a record 15.8 meters, Emergency WA confirmed Thursday.

About 60,000 cubic meters of water per second flows through the swollen waterway, which makes its way across the Kimberley to the coast at Derby, north of Broome.

“It’s one of the fastest currents we’ve ever seen in an Australian river,” said meteorologist James Ashley.

“The amount of water flowing through the Fitzroy River in a day is about what Perth uses water in 20 years.”

Authorities have warned people in Broome and Derby to prepare to be cut off as early as Thursday, with ex-tropical cyclone Ellie expected to dump up to 200mm of rain in the area, flooding roads to the towns .

The weather system hovers close to Broome, where it is expected to remain before moving slowly east across the Kimberley into the Northern Territory later in the day.

Mr Dawson said ranchers and livestock had also been significantly affected by the flooding.

“Until the floodwaters begin to recede, it will not be possible to conduct a full assessment of the damage and loss of stocks in the region,” he said.

“This is very annoying for the community.”

Meanwhile, major flooding continues in the western NSW town of Menindee, where the Darling River held steady at about 10.2m on Wednesday but could rise to 10.7m from Thursday, above the 1976 flood record of 10.47m .