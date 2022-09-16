Thousands more mourners will be able to pay their respects to Queen as hearse will travel on A-roads

<!–

The Queen’s final journey after the funeral will avoid highways and stick to slower A-roads – giving thousands more Britons the chance to pay their last respects as her coffin passes.

The Daily Mail understands that the hearse carrying her from Westminster to Windsor will not travel on the M4, which would be the quickest route.

Sources announced last night that driving will take place on the A30 and probably also on the A4. The full itinerary after the funeral could be published as early as today so mourners can make plans.

An insider said: ‘All the other royals go on the M4.’

Traveling along the A roads west from London to Berkshire means it will be easier for mourners to queue and pay respect. The route’s choice comes after warnings that up to 350,000 mourners will miss the chance to visit her lying in Westminster due to huge queues.

People look at the hearse containing Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, following her death last Thursday, after she left RAF Northolt in London on Tuesday. The Queen’s final journey after Monday’s funeral will avoid motorways and stick to slower A-roads – giving thousands more Britons the chance to pay their last respects as her coffin passes

Queen Elizabeth II’s casket leaves RAF Northolt in London and will be taken to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The Daily Mail understands that the hearse carrying the Queen from Westminster to Windsor after her funeral on Monday will not travel on the M4, which would be the fastest route

People gather near Marble Arch as the hearse containing Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin moves from RAF Northolt to London’s Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Sources revealed last night that the Queen’s coffin will be driven on the A30 and will likely go on the A4 after her last on Monday

Former Tory Secretary David Jones, who called for a longer route after the funeral, said last night: “I think it’s very important that as many people as possible get the chance to pay their respects while they’re within sight of the coffin.” stand. So it makes sense that it doesn’t go all the way along the highway, because people wouldn’t be able to do that there.

“It’s very difficult because there are so many people who want to pay their respects, so it’s a good thing to have as many people as possible who can do that.” Earlier this week, the Mail’s Robert Hardman outlined the case for extending the route after the funeral so more Britons could say goodbye. The funeral at Westminster Abbey will end around noon next Monday.

At 12:15 p.m., the Queen’s children and other members of the Royal Family walk behind her coffin to Wellington Arch. Obviously, after the hearse leaves, it will travel along roads to Hyde Park to give mourners an extra chance to pay tribute. Large screens will be set up in the park so that people can watch the service. The hearse will arrive at the Long Walk, Windsor at 3.15pm, where the public can also bid farewell before the Queen is buried next to her beloved husband Prince Philip.

The blueprint for the procession is based on the one used for the Queen Mother who was buried in Windsor in 2002. The route from London to Northamptonshire after Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 was extended at 11 a.m. due to the enormous outpouring of grief over her death.

The night before the service at Westminster Abbey, her coffin was moved from St James’s Palace to her old home at Kensington Palace, adding an extra mile.

It meant thousands of mourners could still drive along London’s roads as the hearse began its journey to her family’s home in Northamptonshire.

The Queen will remain in state until Monday’s funeral at Westminster Hall, with 400,000 mourners expected to line her coffin. But 350,000 may be missing out because the queue can close on Saturday night if there isn’t enough time for those in the back to get to the front.