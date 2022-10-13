Thousands of Aussies to get a pay rise this week

<!–

More than 400,000 low-wage Australian workers will see a boost to their paychecks following a major decision by the industrial tribunal.

Affected full-time workers will receive an extra $40 a week after the Fair Work Commission increased the minimum wage and some associated industry awards.

The cash starts hitting bank accounts in the first pay cycle since the 4.6 per cent increase.

Workers in hospitality, tourism and aviation are among those who will benefit.

After forming government, Labor backed a pay rise for low-wage workers in a formal submission to the country’s wages authority.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the boost would help Australians tackle the rising cost of living.

The airline’s cabin crew will also have their minimum wage raised from this week

Australians on the minimum wage in the hospitality industry will see their wages rise from next week

“We need to get wages back up and make health care, child care and housing more affordable as we work to grow the economy,” he said.

The minimum wage rose by 5.2 percent in July, just above the inflation figure at the time.

Salary increases were postponed until October.

More than 2.7 million Australians benefited from the minimum wage and price rises.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the upcoming Budget would build on the Government’s Jobs and Skills Summit to create more opportunities and increase workforce participation.