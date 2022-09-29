Thousands are left stranded in Florida airports as more than 2,000 flights are canceled nationwide
A wave of canceled flights continued Thursday as more than 2,000 flights were grounded across the country, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
These flights follow a day of more than 2,100 canceled flights Wednesday as several Florida-based international airports remain closed, including Jacksonville International Airport.
As of Thursday morning, almost 900 flights have already been canceled for Friday. More cancellations are expected to be announced for Friday as the day progresses.
Since then, Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airports have opened, but are experiencing delays and some cancellations.
There’s no word on when Jacksonville International will reopen, though it won’t until airport staff make sure “there’s no damage and evacuated staff can return safely,” according to a Good Morning America report.
Each airport is currently working with travelers affected by the cancellations to rebook flights.
More than 2,100 flights were canceled Thursday as a result of Hurricane Ian, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
More cancellations are expected to continue through Friday, as 900 have already been cancelled.
The FAA said it is “closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and its track” in a statement.
“Before any storm arrives, we prepare and secure air traffic control facilities and equipment along the storm’s projected path so that operations can quickly resume after the hurricane passes to support relief efforts in disaster cases”.
More future flights are expected to be affected by Hurricane Ian as it moves north toward Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
Many airlines have set deadlines for affected travelers to make changes to their trips, though others have been more flexible.
Several international airports announced that they have begun assessing the damage, including Tampa International and Orlando International.
The US Department of Transportation says all flights canceled as a result of the storm are eligible for refunds.
Joining the rebooking and increased refunds, Walt Disney World announced that all tickets originally purchased to visit the park this week are valid through September 2023.
All affected airports and airlines are expected to contact travelers to help them rebook or refund flights.
Are you flying out of Florida? Here’s when airports plan to reopen, and what they say to do
Just over 4,100 flights have been canceled in the past two days as a result of Hurricane Ian, with more cancellations expected on Friday and through the weekend.
Since then, some Florida airports have reopened, while others monitor damage and work to safely transport airport personnel.
Those affected by flight cancellations are urged to work with the airport and their respective airline to obtain a refund or rebook travel plans.
Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)
All flights from Jacksonville were canceled Thursday morning, the airport announced via Twitter. The airport linked contacts with all the airlines it operates so that travelers can rebook flights.
Tampa International Airport (TPA)
Damage assessment underway at Tampa International, officials said Thursday. Flights previously scheduled for earlier in the week are expected to be rebooked for after the airport is expected to reopen at noon Friday.
Orlando International Airport (MCO)
Orlando remains closed to all commercial flights Thursday while damage assessment takes place, its twitter page said. All flights are expected to be rebooked after the airport reopens on Friday, according to an announcement, while all travelers are urged to contact their airlines ‘directly’.
Estimated Airport Reopenings: All times are in EST
- Daytona Beach International: October 5 at 6:00 p.m.
- Orlando International: September 30 at 10:30 am
- Sarasota-Bradenton International: September 29 at 8:00 p.m.
- Southwest Florida International: September 30 at noon
- St. Pete-Clearwater International: September 30 at noon
- Tampa International: September 30 at noon