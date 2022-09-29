Thousands are left stranded in Florida airports as more than 2,000 flights are canceled nationwide

Airports will continue to reopen only if no damage is reported

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A wave of canceled flights continued Thursday as more than 2,000 flights were grounded across the country, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

These flights follow a day of more than 2,100 canceled flights Wednesday as several Florida-based international airports remain closed, including Jacksonville International Airport.

As of Thursday morning, almost 900 flights have already been canceled for Friday. More cancellations are expected to be announced for Friday as the day progresses.

Since then, Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airports have opened, but are experiencing delays and some cancellations.

There’s no word on when Jacksonville International will reopen, though it won’t until airport staff make sure “there’s no damage and evacuated staff can return safely,” according to a Good Morning America report.

Each airport is currently working with travelers affected by the cancellations to rebook flights.

Pictured: Delta Airlines workers man the check-in kiosks at Orlando International Airport, which is among several Florida airports that remain closed Thursday.

More than 2,100 flights were canceled Thursday as a result of Hurricane Ian, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

More cancellations are expected to continue through Friday, as 900 have already been cancelled.

Pictured: Florida airports listed by the FAA as closed on Thursday

The FAA said it is “closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and its track” in a statement.

“Before any storm arrives, we prepare and secure air traffic control facilities and equipment along the storm’s projected path so that operations can quickly resume after the hurricane passes to support relief efforts in disaster cases”.

More future flights are expected to be affected by Hurricane Ian as it moves north toward Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Many airlines have set deadlines for affected travelers to make changes to their trips, though others have been more flexible.

Several international airports announced that they have begun assessing the damage, including Tampa International and Orlando International.

The US Department of Transportation says all flights canceled as a result of the storm are eligible for refunds.

Joining the rebooking and increased refunds, Walt Disney World announced that all tickets originally purchased to visit the park this week are valid through September 2023.

All affected airports and airlines are expected to contact travelers to help them rebook or refund flights.

The new wave of canceled flights follows the more than 2,100 canceled flights on Wednesday

Walt Disney World announced that tickets purchased to visit the park during the week Hurricane Ian hit Florida are valid through September 2023.

Some airports began damage assessment Thursday as more plan to reopen Friday