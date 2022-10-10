Thoughts and opinions heading into new NHL season: It’s anyone’s year

Observations, expectations, full guesses… call them whatever you want, but every year it’s only natural that we have some impressions of what we expect from the coming season.

Sometimes they come through, like the year St. Louis won the Cup after I wrote a Harvard-level dissertation, “Why This Is The Year A Weird Team Wins The Stanley Cup.” Sometimes they don’t, which has clearly never happened to me, no, definitely don’t Google anything else I’ve ever written.

So here we are again, in the natural spot of the hockey calendar to throw some stuff against the wall.

This is everyone’s year more than ever

That piece about a “weird team” winning the cup was written on the eve of the 2019 playoffs, so for this year I’m rolling it back to the start of the season. (It’s actually the perfect prediction – vague but can be traced as accurate.) The point is this: I don’t see a group of clear favorites like I see before just about every season.

The Avalanche are the defending champions and the team favored by betting odds to win the Cup again, but I don’t know: they got at least a little worse this off-season by losing Nazem Kadri and Darcy Kuemper, didn’t they? Their D may be the best in the league, but there are holes up front and the crease is a question mark. Tampa Bay should be really good again, and probably Carolina too. But I mean “pretty good” and not unbeatable (Tampa certainly didn’t get any better by losing Ondrej Palat, Ryan McDonagh and Jan Rutta).

Who else is in the group of real contenders? Maybe the Rangers, the Oilers, the Leafs? Calgary, Minnesota? The Blues, Vegas, maybe Boston and Florida? How many teams can I go here before you say “no chance?” Would you be shocked by the Penguins, or the Capitals, or the Islanders, or Nashville? There are just so many teams with a legitimate chance this season and I don’t see a handful of teams that are so far removed from the pack that the rest can’t take them. This is largely due to years of flat cap forcing good teams to get less good, frankly.

Unless you’re backing for a handful of teams — maybe Arizona, Chicago, Montreal or Philly — it feels like there’s a very good best case scenario for your team on the table this year.

There is of course also the opposite. But we don’t have to talk about that during Optimistic October.

Goals per game must remain high

The NHL hadn’t seen goals per game since 1995-96 as it was in 2021-22, with teams scoring a total of 3.14 goals per game, for a combined total of nearly 6.3 goals per game. The early to mid-1990s marked the end of the highest-grossing hockey era, and arguably one of the most exciting. As you can see, the goals have gone up in the last 10 years, and really in the last five or six:

It’s not a fluke. Today’s players grew up with great stick technology and only known goalkeepers who were outstanding. They have had to choose angles from day one. There was a weird transition when goalkeepers got much better and fast with improved technique, and shooters couldn’t keep up. They can now. There’s tight action (a slashing crackdown in 2017-18, then a cross-check last year), there’s less roster space for fighters, and all in all it’s given us quite an electric game. Some statistics from the 2021-22 season:

• Comeback was won in 42 percent of the games. The days of falling behind and the game over are no more.

• 10 percent of games made comebacks with multiple goals.

• Third-period comebacks were achieved in 17 percent of games (ranking third in the NHL’s 100-year history for the highest percentage ever).

Much of that also moved on to playoffs — 42 percent of those games also made comebacks. There were the most comeback wins in a season since 2010, and the craziest of all: 9 of the 15 playoff series winners were behind their best-of-seven at one point.

There are teams with ridiculously large ranges

This is obviously connected to the first point where I mused that a team could win a cup that isn’t part of the preseason frontrunners, but man: look how big some of the ranges are for some of these teams.

If Vegas were excellent or… a little bad, wouldn’t anyone be shocked? The same goes for a long list of teams (some of which I mentioned already): the Islanders, the Bruins, the Jets, maybe even the Blues and if we want to extend it, the Panthers. You couldn’t surprise me with 30 point ranges of results for most of them depending on what breaks just right.

The point here: When a league is as tight in parity as I expect the 2021-22 season to be, health and happiness are huge factors for team success. That doesn’t help the coaching staff – “Just cross your fingers and hope, guys!” — but for fans, the wild uncertainty is fun. (And if you’re a gambler, it probably makes sense in the early season to take the longer odds where you can get them.)

What this all means is…

We can expect a lot from a certain trading style

Nobody has any cap flexibility so if they want to get better all they can do is trade a negative contract and a positive trump for a decent player. Teams looking to make bad deals with their extra cap space in the upcoming season must have a huge card to play at the negotiating table. Cup-competitive teams are just about the only type to trade for good players in the season in these circumstances, and almost every team will be knocked down. It won’t make for the sexiest moves, but teams will be forced to get creative.

I also expect the coaching guillotine to stay busy

It’s not that there haven’t been a lot of coaching changes in recent years (the last season after the bubble was pretty busy), but I feel like the things I’ve mentioned above – just about any team but a few can squint and see a good season ahead – coupled with the easing of everything related to COVID, make for high expectations with no excuses.

If your team falls short this season, no coach can hide behind “playing in the bubble” or canceled games and too much makeup hockey or whatever. It’s a real hockey season. Either you succeed, or teams find someone who does.

I expect the Connor McDavid Season of Record

I know everything this man has done so far is pretty mind-boggling, but this year, boy, is the table set. He’s the best age and more than that, his team around him is the best it’s ever been. He will accumulate points on goals other people create – which may feel bizarre to him – and it all comes together at the perfect time in his career.

The highs on the reels will keep coming, but I expect even better totals than ever – if he’s healthy, he could get to 130 or 140 points, could he threaten 50 goals, could he have one of those games that people to tune in to third to see if he can beat Darryl Sittler’s record? To be That season for McDavid.

Above all, normality should make it great

I realize the season has already “started” (congratulations to Nashville on their hot start abroad), but Tuesday is really kicking off. The Eastern Conference Kings in Tampa Bay will play against the team they defeated in the Conference Finals last year in the Rangers. The Vegas Golden Knights and LA Kings immediately pit their high expectations against each other.

Have fun everyone, I look forward to experiencing it all together.