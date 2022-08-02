Thora Birch, 40, looks elegant on the Bullet Train red carpet

She had a thriving career as a child actress, including the hit films Hocus-Pocus, Now And Then, Ghost World, and American Beauty.

And now, Thora Birch is a serious actress who more recently starred in the TV series The Walking Dead, Wednesday and the soon-to-be-released TV movie The Gabby Petito Story.

On Monday night, the blonde beauty, 40, proved she still has a movie star glow when she hit the Los Angeles red carpet for the premiere of the Brad Pitt movie Bullet Train.

Back on the Carpet: Thora Birch was seen at the LA Premiere of Bullet Train on Monday

The actress showed off her tight legs in a black mini dress while adding an emerald green necklace and floral print high heels while her red hair was worn out.

She took a short break from acting before resuming her career in 2016.

In 2019, she told W magazine, “I took a break. I took a step back. I withdrew from, say, the forefront of the celebrity entertainment world.

‘[Laughs.] But that was kind of the point. I wanted to breathe and reevaluate things. I graduated and it all brought me back to the realization that eventually I still want to be a part of storytelling.

And still going strong: Birch is now a serious actress who more recently starred in the TV series The Walking Dead, Wednesday and the soon-to-be-released TV movie The Gabby Petito Story

Chic: The actress showed off her tight legs in a black mini dress while adding an emerald green necklace and floral print high heels while her red hair was worn out

“Coming back was a bit of a bumpy ride, but it’s actually going really well, and I wish we had this interview in a few weeks because then I could legally tell you what I’m working on right now. It’s one of those projects where you sign the paragraph that says, “If you talk about it, we’ll confiscate your organs.”

‘ [Laughs.] So there’s more to come.’

She also said she’s glad she’s not a child star with the internet these days.

“I think if I were that age now, I’d be pretty worried. I’d probably have a phase or a few weeks where I went all crazy and did it like everyone else did, and then see the effects of it and adapt quickly.

In 1993: Center seen with – from left – Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler in Hocus-Pocus

In 1995: From Left – Gaby Hoffmann, Christina Ricci, Birch, Ashleigh Aston Moore in the movie Now And Then

In 1999: She can be seen on the far right with Mena Suvari and Wes Bentley in the movie American Beauty

In 2001: With her boyfriend Scarlett Johansson, left, in the cult film Ghost World

“I think I can come full circle again as I am now. But I think what kids are doing these days is incredible, and there are those who use it to their advantage. It is ultimately about the individual, how one can navigate through those waters. I’m on Twitter, I don’t know why.’

She added that she feels she “should have some sort of message for people who do want to get in touch.”

And Thoróra added: “If you get a little notification from someone who says they live in Australia or Brazil or whatever and says ‘I’ve loved you since 1995′ or whatever, and they just want a asking questions or giving them a push or something, it’s nice to be able to offer them that, because they are the reason I can continue with what I do now.’

Child Actor: Thora seen in 2001 while on the red carpet for the LA premiere of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider with Angelina Jolie

In 2018, Thoróra announced the news that she was married via a Twitter post.

‘It’s finished! I’m a married woman now…” she wrote. ‘This is not the official photo, but I would like to thank all my fans for their positive energy! I felt it every second!! time for a party. haha.’

Thoróra looked beautiful in a black coat with a fine veil over her chocolate locks.

The lucky one, who was wearing a handsome gray suit, was not identified in the photo.

Earlier in the day she shared a photo of a beautiful bridal bouquet. It was captioned: ‘What the hell are these?!? ;-)’

She asked her fans to send good vibes in another tweet that read, “A little request from my awesome Twitter beeps: Today is a big day for me (more on that). I need everyone’s positive vibes around 1:30 PM PST! ❤️ #LifeIsBeautiful!.’

After that, the star “glowed” as she shared a photo of herself playing in a window.

“I still bask in the glow. My perfect penguin had me ‘in the twinkling of an eye,’ she wrote affectionately.