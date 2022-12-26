Thor star Chris Hemsworth had a guest role on The Saddle Club

He became a global star after landing the role of Thor in the Marvel Universe franchise in 2011.

But years before making it big in Hollywood, Chris Hemsworth enjoyed a little-known stint on the popular Australian children’s series The Saddle Club.

Resurfaced images show the actor, 39, playing dreamy veteran George Whiteside in an episode that aired in May 2003.

speaking to yahoo lifestyle This week, Lara Jean Marshall, who played valedictorian Lisa Atwood on the series, gushed about Chris’ small role on the show.

“I just remember we were all a little bit in shock at how handsome he was. He was like, this blond God,” she said.

“It was just a one-episode guest-starring role, but he came along and he was being a vet and taking care of the horse and I think we all forgot our lines around him because he was so beautiful.”

“And then of course we’d all be drooling a little bit and he’d be like, ‘I’m getting away from you girls.’ Like, I need to get away from you.”

The Saddle Club aired on ABC from 2001 to 2009 and followed the lives of three best friends training to compete as jockeys at the fictional Pine Hollow stables.

Chris also played Kim Hyde on the Channel Seven soap opera Home and Away from 2004 to 2007.

Two years after leaving the drama, he landed a breakout role in JJ Abrams’ Star Trek.

The role brought him worldwide recognition, and in 2011, he signed on to play the superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, Chris recently told him Variety that his career could have taken a different direction, as he auditioned for two major Hollywood roles before being cast as Thor.

The father of three said he came “very close” to playing GI Joe, and was also considered for the role of Gambit in the Wolverine movies.

Both opportunities came at a time when Chris was struggling to find work in the film industry and, by his own admission, “was running out of money.”

Chris believes that if he had landed any of those roles, he might not have been considered for the character of Thor.

I got really close to GI Joe. I got really close to Gambit in the Wolverine X-Men movies,” he explained.

‘At the time I was upset (by the rejection). But if he had played any of those characters, he wouldn’t have been able to play Thor.