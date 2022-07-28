Thor: Love and Thunder costume exhibition opens at ACMI in Melbourne

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in for a treat.

A new exhibit at the Australian Center for the Moving Image (ACMI) in Melbourne shows costumes from Thor: Love and Thunder, reports The Herald Sun.

The show gives superhero enthusiasts a rare opportunity to get a closer look at the outfits worn by actors Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in the latest Thor film.

Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Hemsworth in the lead role, broke box office records on its opening day in Australia. grossing $3 million.

The exclusive display, which opened Wednesday, is free and will run for a year.

The exhibit also includes costumes for Zeus (Russell Crowe), Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

Natalie Portman’s The Mighty Thor outfit is also on display.

The centerpiece of the exhibit is Hemsworth’s God of Thunder wardrobe.

It includes a silk tunic with a special print created by First Nations artist Otis Carey.

The costumes for Thor: Love and Thunder were created by Mexican-born Emmy Award-winning designer Mayes Rubeo.

Also featured in the exhibit are the costumes for Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher (pictured right) and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie

She previously collaborated with Thor director Taika Waititi on his 2019 hit Jojo Rabbit.

Also part of the exhibit will be signature props fans from the film, including Thor’s hammer, known as the Mjölnir, and his axe, or Stormbreaker.

Fans can also catch a glimpse of Zeus’ thunderbolt, as well as the dagger and sword wielded by Valkyrie.

Russell Crowe’s Zeus costume will also be on display at the ACMI exhibit (pictured center)

In the fourth Thor film, the titular hammer-wielding superhero takes on the evil Gorr the God Butcher.

The film is set in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, in which Thor (Hemsworth) stepped down as King of Asgard and joined the Guardians of the Galaxy.

He enlists the help of Valkyrie, Jane Foster (Portman), and other friends to fight Gorr.