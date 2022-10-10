Thomastown crash: Four teenage boys rushed to hospital after allegedly stolen car smashes into truck

The front of the car and the cab of the truck were seriously damaged in the accident

Four teenagers in an allegedly stolen car have been taken to hospital after a horror crash with a lorry.

Victoria Police said the car was traveling on Mahoneys Rd in Thomastown, 30 minutes north of Melbourne’s CBD, on Monday when it hit the lorry about 10am.

The front of the car and the cab of the truck were seriously damaged in the accident.

The four boys inside the car, aged 14 to 16, were taken to hospital under police guard while the investigation continues.