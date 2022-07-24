Thomas Tuchel SLAMS his Chelsea players after a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Arsenal

An enraged Thomas Tuchel admitted he doubts his Chelsea side is ready for the new season after being thrashed 4-0 by Arsenal in the final game of their US tour.

The German added that he “couldn’t name champions Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool”, saying bluntly: “We have definitely been beaten by a team not playing Champions League football this season”.

And after a miserable night in Orlando, where his failed frontline struggled again, he turned on his strikers and said, ‘They’re the same players – why should anything change?’

Thomas Tuchel struggled to hide his anger as Chelsea were torn apart by Arsenal in a 4-0 defeat

Thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard, the impressive Gunners came 2-0 before half-time. Bukayo Saka’s tap-in in the second half and Albert Sambi Lokonga’s header in stoppage time rounded out the defeat for nearly 64,000.

It completed a thoroughly disappointing tour in which Chelsea defeated Mexico’s Club America in Las Vegas, but then lost to MLS side Charlotte FC and Mikel Arteta’s rampant side.

Tuchel, who has so far added £47.5million Raheem Sterling and £34million Kalidou Koulibaly but is desperate for further reinforcements, cut a frustrated figure.

Arsenal continued their sparkling pre-season form with a masterful performance in Orlando

He suggested that Charlotte had shown more courage than Chelsea on Wednesday night and he once again questioned the mentality of his party in Florida.

“We just weren’t good enough,” he said. “We were absolutely not competitive. The worrying thing is the level of dedication, physically and mentally… it was much higher for Arsenal than for us.’

When asked if he felt Chelsea would be ready for the start of the upcoming season – in less than two weeks – he suggested not to and claimed that some of his players had their minds elsewhere, with doubts. about the future of players like Timo Werner and Cesar. Azpilicueta.

The Chelsea boss was visibly displeased with his Blues side after going down 2-0 at halftime

“I can’t guarantee it,” he said. “(There was) a level of mental engagement that we lacked because we have a lot of players thinking about leaving and looking at their options.”

He also spoke about the lingering effect of the government sanctions imposed on former owner Roman Abramovich following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We got sanctions and players left us,” he said. “We know some players are trying to leave us and this is where it is.”

Chelsea hit a post via Mason Mount, but were rarely threatened. And while Tuchel is happy with Sterling in the ranks, he thinks his side needs more quality in the final third.

“Listen, they’re the same players, so why would anything change? Hopefully we will see development, but at the moment we have the same problems because we have the same players.”

Tuchel was happy with new addition and ‘best [Chelsea] player on the field’ Kalidou Koulibaly

In any case, Tuchel was happy to see Koulibaly play a little over 20 minutes. “He was the best player on the pitch for us,” he said of the former Napoli defender. “On a night where nothing felt right. This felt really good.’

However, he rejected claims that pre-season games were not important. “I don’t know if I’ve ever lost a pre-season game 4-0,” he said. “I can’t remember not winning two games in a row in pre-season. I’m a big fan of a strong pre-season in everything: atmosphere, feeling, performance, belief.’

Tuchel added that his squad, who flew back to London immediately after the game, would be working hard over the next few days.

“We have to come up with solutions,” he said. “Me and the coaching staff, along with the team, have to get up and find a way to get through this because it hurts right now.”