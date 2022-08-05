Thomas Tuchel hits back at Gary Neville’s claims that Chelsea are ‘panicking’ in the transfer market

Thomas Tuchel has responded to Gary Neville’s suggestion that new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is ‘panicing’ in the transfer market.

The American businessman completed his acquisition in late May and has so far brought in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Carney Chukwuemeka this summer – with Marc Cucurella expected to follow soon.

on the overlapNeville suggested that Boehly is treating Chelsea “like he wants to play Football Manager” and that the owner of the Blues is “a little panicky because it feels like he has to do something.”

But in his press conference ahead of Chelsea’s season opener against Everton, Tuchel defended the LA Dodgers co-owner.

‘In a panic? No, I would describe it as working super hard and learning on the job,” Tuchel said. “The transfer market is one of the hardest things you can do when you come from outside, but I have nothing but compliments and the utmost respect for Todd.”

‘I don’t know when they sleep, I think they may never sleep. We have a very honest, open and direct line of communication and the transfers so far speak for themselves.

‘Of course we are delayed. No one is to blame for that delay because of the sanctions, which led to the loss of key players. But both owners who are involved in the day-to-day business are doing great so far.’

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season behind runaway title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool.

Tuchel was asked if he believed his side was capable of winning the trophy this year, but seemed to suggest it would be unlikely.

“I don’t want to limit our expectations at this point or put too much pressure on ourselves,” he said. ‘I don’t think that would help us. I believe we are a club in transition, a team in transition and at the same time I don’t want to limit ourselves from the start and say it’s not possible.

‘Who knows what’s possible? It is possible [to go] both ways, so we have to be humble and do our best to be the best version of ourselves. We have the capacity to win matches and win consecutive matches.

“We are very aware of the quality of Liverpool and Manchester City, of Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United. Normally one or two teams will surprise and perform better. That’s why the Premier League is so exciting.’