Thomas Tuchel hails ‘fantastic’ Marc Cucurella will help Ben Chilwell ‘escape the pressure’

Thomas Tuchel has praised ‘fantastic’ new signing Marc Cucurella after completing his move to Chelsea.

Cucurella has signed a six-year deal after Chelsea signed a deal with Brighton worth up to £62million for the Spanish left-back with the Blues in hopes of registering him before noon so he can be in Tuchel’s squad tomorrow . opening trip to Everton.

Chelsea youngster, defender Levi Colwill, has moved to Brighton in a separate deal for the season.

Tuchel said: ‘He is a fantastic young player. Hungry, mobile, highly intelligent player. Can play multiple positions in our system.’

Tuchel also believes the 24-year-old will ease the need to rush Ben Chilwell as he works his way back to full fitness from a serious knee injury he sustained last November.

Tuchel said: “It definitely helps profoundly and especially for Ben to escape the pressure of ‘I have to perform. We absolutely need you now.”

“Of course we also have Marcos Alonso, Kenedy and Emerson in this position. Marc is the option in this position and he (Cucurella) can play very well in the back.

‘It’s a profile of Azpilicueta, with the left foot. He gives us many options. He is very ambitious, especially for Ben, as always.

“He couldn’t wait to get back to team training. He is looking better and better, but at the same time it seems that he needs more time to adjust to the physical nature of the match itself, which is absolutely normal. It’s not all about training and exercises, small pitches.

‘Ultimately it is a demanding leave. We have to take care of him, it’s our responsibility. We can’t just throw it in and see what comes next. He is impatient, we will never expect him to be completely patient. He knows, we talk about it a lot.

‘Everything takes its time. He will be given time and yet we will try to get him on the field as soon as possible. He is and was a huge asset to us with his speed and repetition of intensity.’