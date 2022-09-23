Thomas Tuchel could be DEPORTED from the UK before Christmas after Chelsea sacking

Thomas Tuchel could reportedly be forced to leave Britain before Christmas following his shock sacking at Chelsea.

The German boss was brutally sacked from his role as manager at Stamford Bridge earlier in September, only to be replaced by Graham Potter soon after.

It came after a poor start to the season, but also because of an argument with new owner Todd Boehly as well as members of his first team.

The final straw came after a shock away defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

This was despite being bolstered with around £250m in the transfer market over the summer as he looked to repeat his 2021 Champions League success with the club, as well as lead a Premier League title race.

But the fallout may have further consequences for Tuchel, according to Telegraph he may now face deportation from the country due to Brexit rules.

The report states that Tuchel arrived in the UK on a board-approved post-Brexit visa, meaning he could only have 90 days after his sacking to legally remain in the UK.

Thomas Tuchel was sacked as Chelsea manager earlier in September after a poor start

It has not yet been confirmed by the Football Association.

A representative for Tuchel told the Telegraph: ‘We will act in accordance with UK regulations and adapt all future plans. The final decisions have not been made yet.’

Tuchel is still based near Chelsea’s Cobham training ground, while his children still attend school locally.

Tuchel had also fallen out with club owner Todd Boehly over the club’s direction

Although he appears to be happy to stay in the UK for now, the report also adds that he is considering his future options as he looks for a quick route back into management and continue his career.

However, Tuchel is not known to bounce back quickly with a new club, despite joining Chelsea just a month after being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain almost two years ago.

After leaving Borussia Dortmund, he stayed in Germany for a year, while also taking a 12-month sabbatical following his stint at Mainz in his home country before that.

Tuchel’s last game came in a shock 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League

Although the same time out of the game makes his situation in remaining in the UK opaque, he would still prefer a quick return to management.

Despite his sacking, his shares will remain high and it is believed he will be open to working again in England, where he is likely to feel he has unfinished business, while a move back to Germany could also appeal if a opportunity appears.

His move to England was one of the first following the Brexit rule change, forcing Chelsea to make a special application to allow his Blues backroom team to travel with him to England.