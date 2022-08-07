Thomas Tuchel CONFIRMS Marcos Alonso is set to complete his Barcelona move

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea fullback Marcos Alonso is about to move to Barcelona.

Alonso was kept out of the squad for Everton’s game at his own request, and after Marc Cucurella’s £62million arrival at Stamford Bridge, the 31-year-old is poised to agree to a return to Spain.

Chelsea coach Tuchel said: “He is trying to leave and we agreed to this wish and so it wouldn’t have made sense to put him on the pitch today.

“Otherwise he would have been on the pitch, but I think it was the right thing to do in this situation.”

Spain international Alonso came to Chelsea in August 2016 and has played 154 games.

Meanwhile, Everton boss Frank Lampard is weighing his options after losing Ben Godfrey two to three months after the defender broke his leg in a challenge just 10 minutes into the game against Chelsea.

Lampard could face a defensive injury crisis early in the season as Yerry Mina limped out of the game with 20 minutes to go.

Lampard insists he has the cover to face it, but has already been linked with a move by Wolves’ Conor Coady to bolster a defense still waiting for Seamus Coleman’s return.

“It’s a small fracture of his fibula,” Lampard said of Godfrey’s injury.

‘We think two or three months, that’s a very quick estimate.’

Lampard is close to his fourth signing of the summer, with Lille midfielder Amadou Onana at Goodison Park following his medical treatment ahead of a £33million move.