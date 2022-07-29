Thomas Tuchel and new girlfriend Natalie Max soak up the sun on Sardinia holiday

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is pictured soaking up the sun with his new girlfriend Natalie Guerriero Max on a romantic break in Sardinia.

The Champions League winner, 48, was photographed with Ms Max, 35, enjoying time together on a sunset boat trip near the Mediterranean island.

They also opted for a quick dip in the water and shared a kiss together before being returned to their private £20,000-a-night resort.

MailOnline revealed earlier on Thursday exclusively that he had been dating his new Brazilian girlfriend for the past two months.

Tuchel has been seeing the glamorous mother of two since May, after his divorce from ex-wife Sissi, 46, was finalized earlier this year.

According to a close friend of Natalie’s, the new couple are “very happy” and spend all their time together, while the business owner flies to Italy to join Thomas on their first romantic vacation.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Tuchel and Natalie are in love. They have been dating since May and things are already getting serious between them.

Natalie flew to Sardinia to join Thomas on their first holiday and they spent a lot of quality time together in West London where she lives with her two children and dog.

“Tuchel is really lovely and has made Natalie’s friends feel welcome, he’s definitely in this for the long haul.”

The new couple’s romance is believed to have blossomed during dates at an Italian restaurant in west London.

Natalie has two daughters from a previous relationship and lives in a three-storey building in Knightsbridge, London, which is believed to be worth several million.

The Brazilian, who lives a stone’s throw from Harrods, will return from her holiday with Tuchel at the end of this week.

The mansion where Natalie lives is located in one of the most expensive areas in London, where the super-rich fill the streets with Ferraris, Bentleys and Rolls Royces.

In addition to Harrods, the area has a number of designer fashion stores, including Chanel, Burberry and Harvey Nichols.

The pair are also spoiled for choice with restaurants including Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Gordon Ramsay’s Petrus and The Rosebery.

Hyde Park is just around the corner, as are Kensington Palace and the Royal Albert Hall, while Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge site is just a mile away.

Several other mega-wealthy celebrities live in the area, including Tamara Ecclestone, who lives in a 57-room mansion less than a mile away

The disgraced Ghislaine Maxwell also owned a £2.5 million stables a few blocks away. Tuchel and Natalie held hands during a romantic sunset cruise.

Natalie also enjoyed a dip in the Mediterranean before the beloved couple returned to their £20,000-per-night private villa.

In April, it was revealed that Tuchel had split from his former journalist wife after 13 years of marriage.

A source told the Mail On Sunday that the ex-couple ‘tried to break up, but in the end there was no other way’.

Last Wednesday, Mr Judge Mostyn said in a written order that he was satisfied that Tuchel had behaved in such a way that Mrs Tuchel could not reasonably have been expected to stay with him.

He was convinced that the marriage had broken down beyond repair.

The former couple, who share two daughters, are said to have reached a multi-million-pound settlement ahead of an absolute decree, expected in the next six weeks.

