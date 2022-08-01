Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea are unprepared after their ‘TIRING and EXHAUSTING’ tour of the US

Thomas Tuchel admitted Chelsea are unprepared for the new season after their ‘tiring’ and ‘tiring’ pre-season tour of America.

The Blues concluded their two-week trip to the US with two wins over Udinese last weekend, taking 3-1 on Friday and 2-0 on Saturday.

But it seems the German boss has not forgotten Chelsea’s turbulent start to the tour – his side suffered a 5-3 loss on penalties to Charlotte and a 4-0 thrashing by Arsenal after narrowing the first game 2-1 had won against Club America.

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea’s ‘exhaustive’ pre-season tour has left his side unprepared

And now Tuchel is concerned that the ‘tiring’ and ‘exhausting’ pre-season tour has left Chelsea unprepared for their opening game against Everton on Saturday.

“It was a pretty long preseason,” the Blues boss admitted.

“Tiring and exhausting being in the US for so long and having to travel again under the circumstances today is not that easy, quite demanding.

“After this weekend we are preparing for nothing but Everton. The season is upon us. There are many positive things, but we need to improve.

Raheem Sterling scored his first Chelsea goal in Friday’s 3-1 win over Udinese

“We’re not done yet. We don’t have to be ready yet. We have one more week and then it’s time to be at the best level. Always nice when the season comes.

‘We have this week. There’s still a way to go.’

While Tuchel has worked to integrate new signings Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly into his formation and system, the Stamford Bridge chiefs have struggled to finalize deals for key targets.

Despite accepting offers for both Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Leeds’ Raphinha, the pair ultimately ignored Chelsea in favor of Barcelona at the final hurdle.

Chelsea boss described new signing Kalidou Koulibaly as a ‘strong personality and player’

Sterling scored his first blue-shirt goal in the 3-1 win over Udinese, while Koulibaly impressed the manager with a 70-minute outing in defence.

Tuchel said: ‘[Sterling] opportunities, he was heavily involved in other opportunities. It was a good performance.

‘[Koulibaly] is a very, very good asset and a strong personality and player – glad he was able to play and he is getting fitter. It is very important for us before the start of the season.’