Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Dwight Freeney are finalists in their first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023.

The 15 modern players to be considered by the selection committee later this month include returning finalists DeMarcus Ware, Patrick Willis, Zach Thomas and Andre Johnson.

Six other returning finalists were announced Wednesday and Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Ronde Barber, Devin Hester, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne returned to this podium.

Defensive defenders Albert Lewis and Darren Woodson reached this stage for the first time, with Lewis reaching the semi-finals in 2013 and Woodson six times.

Up to five modern players can be chosen to anchor in August at the Canton, Ohio venue. The inductees will be announced on February 9 during NFL Honors, the primetime TV program in which The Associated Press will reveal the individual award winners for the 2022 season.

The committee will also consider former Chargers and Cardinals coach Don Coryell in the coaching category and three senior candidates: Super Bowl V MVP Chuck Howley and All-Pro defensemen Joe Klecko and Ken Riley.

Joe Thomas was one of the best tackles in the league during a sustained 11-year career that saw him named first-team All-Pro six times and second-team twice. He had a streak of 10,363 consecutive games while playing for the Browns throughout his career.

Revis, who also came out in the 2007 draft, moved around a lot more, spending time with the Jets, Tampa Bay, New England and Kansas City.

His best spell came in New York, where he was a first-team All-Pro from 2009-11 and finished second in the 2009 Defensive Player of the Year election when he repeatedly knocked out top receivers by sending them to “Revis Island ” to send.

Revis spent a year in New England where he helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl in the 2014 season.

Freeney spent most of his 16-year career at Indianapolis, where his speed off the rim and dominant spin led to 125 1/2 career sacks. He anchored a defense that complemented a powerful offense led by Peyton Manning and helped the Colts win the Super Bowl after the 2006 season.

A four-time All-Pro, Ware led the Cowboys in sacks for eight seasons, led the NFL in sacks twice, and won a Super Bowl with Denver after the 2015 season. He finished with 138 1/2 sacks and made it NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Johnson made the All-Pro team twice during a strong time for wide receivers. He led the league in receptions and yards received twice. He finished his career with 1,062 receptions for 14,185 yards and 70 receiving touchdowns.

Two of his contemporaries, Holt and Wayne, are also in the finals. Holt was selected to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s and won a Super Bowl with the 1999 Rams. Wayne retired as NFL’s all-time second best receiver in the postseason with 93 catches and won a Super Bowl with the Colts.

Zach Thomas and Willis were among the best linebackers of their era, earning All-Pro honors five times each.

Hester is the rare finalist who has mostly made his mark on special teams. He opened the 2007 Super Bowl for Chicago with a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the only time in Super Bowl history to have occurred. Hester was a three-time All-Pro, was on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team, and one of two return specialists on the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

Anderson was considered one of the elite right tackles in the game for 13 pro seasons with Cincinnati and Baltimore, making three All-Pro squads.

Allen was a four-time All-Pro who led the NFL in sacks twice (2007, 2011) while playing for the Chiefs, Vikings, Bears and Panthers.

Barber was one of the league’s stingiest cornerbacks during his 16 seasons in Tampa, where he also played some safety. A key to Tampa-2’s defensive plan, Barber was a three-time All-Pro and a member of the 2000s NFL All-Decade Team. He led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2001 and won a Super Bowl the following season .

Woodson was a three-time All-Pro safety who helped Dallas win three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s.

Lewis was a star cornerback for 16 seasons with Kansas City and the Raiders with two All-Pro nominations and a career-high 42 interceptions.

