Thomas Myler and Kyle Martin wanted by police over the murder of Comanchero associate Levi Johnson

Police are looking for two men wanted in connection with the murder of Comancheros employee Levi Maurice Johnson, and are releasing their identities to the public.

The 23-year-old was stabbed and bled to death outside the Goodlife gym in Brisbane’s Carindale, around 1pm on Monday.

Police have arrested two of the four men believed to be responsible for the murder with the identities of the other two men wanted in the deadly attack released Wednesday.

Thomas Myler, 35, and Kyle Martin, 24, are both wanted in connection with the murder, and police are urging anyone with information on their whereabouts to come forward.

Police urged the public not to approach either man, but to call triple zero.

Mr Johnson was killed after his Mercedes was wedged into a black Audi A3 hatchback behind him and rammed from the front by a white Nissan Patrol as he tried to exit the driveway of the Goodlife gym.

Four assailants smashed his window with a crowbar and he fled through the passenger door, but didn’t get very far when one of the men caught up with him and stabbed him in a frenzy, leaving him bleeding on the road.

One of his alleged attackers Stuart Galloway, 34, was soon arrested by police with a second 34-year-old man from Birkdale taken into custody on Wednesday.

On Monday, gyms and other Good Samaritans desperately tried to save him by staunching the wounds and using a defibrillator to resuscitate him after losing his heartbeat.

Comancheros employee Levi Maurice Johnson, 23, was stabbed to death Monday in an ambush outside a Goodlife gym in Brisbane’s Carindale. He is pictured with his sister, world champion boxer Cherneka ‘Sugar Neekz’ Johnson

Witnesses described a scene of bloody chaos as he lay over the curb, mortally wounded by numerous stab wounds to his abdomen.

Three of the attackers sped away in the Patrol, but the Audi would not start and the driver fled on foot. The two backpacks later found nearby came from the Audi, according to police.

Galloway was dramatically arrested by dog ​​police who found him in bushes in a reserve just a few hundred yards from the attack.

The shirtless man surrendered to police and was handcuffed and put in a forensically clean suit to preserve DNA on his body and clothing.

He was charged with each illegal possession of a revolver and possession of ammunition and explosives without a license.

Galloway stood before Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning and he was remanded in custody to appear on September 29. He has not been charged with the murder of Mr Johnson.