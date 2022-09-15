Thomas Muller’s home was burgled during Bayern Munich’s win over Barcelona in the Champions League

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller’s home has been broken into with more than six figures worth of stolen goods, according to reports in Germany.

The attacker’s villa in the town of Wettlkam, in the municipality of Otterfing south of Munich, was broken into around 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

As reported by German newspaper BILDthe police confirmed that money, jewelry and valuables were stolen, while Muller helped Bayern to a 2-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League.

The same report suggests that there is still no sign of the burglars and the investigation is still ongoing.

The The Oberbayern Sud police also confirmed the news by saying: ‘Tuesday evening several unknown perpetrators apparently broke into a family home in the Otterfing municipality and stole cash, jewelery and valuables in the six-figure range.

“Despite massive police searches, there is no trace of the burglars. Detective Miesbach is investigating.’

The burglars would have fled across a field. Although service dog handlers and police helicopters have searched intensively, there is still no trace of the perpetrators.

The 33-year-old left the Allianz Arena in a rush and had no time for the media, which came as a surprise as the vice-captain was always speaking after games, but instead referred to a ‘private meeting’ – at the time. everyone believed it was a birthday party.

Muller tweeted after the game: ‘2:0 anniversary win against Barcelona. Interesting match with goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sané.’

Robert Lewandowski’s missed opportunities on his return to Bayern Munich proved costly as his side lost to Barcelona in Germany.

The Spanish giants dominated the first half but failed to capitalize on their chances and were blown away early in the second half with goals from defender Lucas Hernandez and winger Leroy Sane.

Hernandez headed to the nearest post after 50 minutes, before Sané snapped home shortly afterwards to seal the win.

The win puts Bayern Munich in control of Group C with six points from two games.