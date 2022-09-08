Thomas Markle pays tribute to Queen, saying it’s the ‘end of an era’ and ‘truly a loss to the world’

Thomas Markle has paid tribute to the Queen after she died in Balmoral at the age of 96, calling it ‘the end of an era’.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, Meghan’s father said Thursday’s devastating update was “a real loss to the world.”

The 78-year-old, who has never met Her Majesty because of the argument with his daughter before her marriage, added that it “feels like we’ve all lost a member of our family.”

The royal family announced that the Queen had passed away at her Balmoral estate in Scotland at 1:30 p.m. ET, saying she had passed away “peacefully.”

The tragic news, which brought an end to her massive 70-year reign, means her son, the Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle (pictured together at her first wedding in 2011) has been pushing for claims she said she’s ‘lost’ him – accusing her of throwing people ‘under the bus’

The Queen passed away on Thursday at her beloved holiday home on the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

She was the country’s longest-reigning monarch and was head of state for over 70 years.

The Prince of Wales is now king, taking the throne immediately after his mother’s death.

In a statement, the palace said: “The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral.

“The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.” The Queen devoted her life to her royal duty.

She was the first British monarch in history to reach her platinum jubilee and passed away just three months after the national celebrations in June, celebrating her 70 years on the throne.

The Queen was also the longest-reigning, still-serving monarch in the world.

All of Her Majesty’s children had been rushed to Balmoral today after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family. Pictured: The Queen’s passing was announced at 6:30pm today via the Royal Family’s official Twitter account

News of growing health concerns for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (pictured Tuesday waiting to receive Prime Minister Liz Truss for an audience in Balmoral) was posted on the home pages of newspapers around the world today

Prince Charles boards a helicopter from Dumfries House as all the Queen’s children gathered at her bedside after a warning from doctors about her health. Hours later he would be king

Prince William drives Prince Andrew, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward Balmoral in

Prince Harry arrives alone in Balmoral tonight. His grandmother’s death was announced while airborne on a private jet to Aberdeen

Last week, Thomas again responded to Meghan’s claims that she had ‘lost’ him – accusing her of throwing people ‘under the bus’.

It came after she appeared to say Prince Harry had talked about a broken relationship with Prince Charles following his decision to move to the US.

However, hours after her comments were published in The Cut magazine, Meghan’s unofficial spokesperson Omid Scobie wrote on social media: “I understand Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan’s loss of her own father, and Meghan says she doesn’t want Harry. to lose his.’

Markle, who suffered a blood clot in his brain earlier this year, said: “I’m still very ill and trying to recover from the stroke in May. But every time she opens her mouth she brings me in [the story]. It never ends.’

He spoke falteringly to The Mail on Sunday from his home in Rosarito, Mexico, saying, “She didn’t ‘lose’ me, she dumped me.

‘I am not lost. She knows where to find me. My number has not changed. I would love to hear from my daughter and meet my son-in-law and my grandchildren for the first time.”