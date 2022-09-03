Thomas Markle hits out at Duchess of Sussex claims, saying Meghan threw people ‘under the bus’ 

<!–

The Duchess of Sussex’s father has criticized claims she said she ‘lost’ him – accusing her of throwing people ‘under the bus’.

Thomas Markle’s comments came after his 41-year-old daughter appeared to say Prince Harry had talked about a broken relationship with Prince Charles following his decision to move to the US.

However, hours after her comments were published in The Cut magazine, Meghan’s unofficial spokesperson Omid Scobie wrote on social media: “I understand Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan’s loss of her own father, and Meghan says she doesn’t want Harry. to lose his.’

Last night, Mr Markle, who suffered a blood clot in his brain earlier this year, said: ‘I am still very ill and trying to recover from the stroke in May. But every time she opens her mouth she brings me in [the story].

“It never ends.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle (pictured together at her first wedding in 2011) has been pushing for claims she said she’s ‘lost’ him – accusing her of throwing people ‘under the bus’

The 78-year-old spoke falteringly to The Mail on Sunday from his home in Rosarito, Mexico: ‘She didn’t ‘lose’ me, she dumped me.

‘I am not lost. She knows where to find me. My number has not changed.

“I’d love to hear from my daughter and meet my son-in-law and my grandchildren for the first time.”

The former Hollywood lighting director is suing British photographer Jeff Rayner for breach of contract over staged photos taken for Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018. He claims the photos caused him “global embarrassment” and ruined his relationship with his daughter. .

Markle, who suffered a blood clot in his brain earlier this year, said he hadn’t heard from Meghan or Harry (pictured in Johannesburg during their 2019 tour of Africa) while he was being treated in California.

Markle claims that the stress caused him to have two heart attacks on the eve of the wedding and that the doctors did not allow him to fly.

He has not spoken to Meghan or Prince Harry since then.

In last week’s interview, Meghan was asked if she thinks there is room for forgiveness between her and her royal in-laws and her own family.

She replied, “I think forgiveness is very important.

‘It takes a lot more energy not to forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive.’

Markle told the MoS, ‘If she really believes in forgiveness, why can’t she forgive me?

Thomas Markle’s comments came after his 41-year-old daughter appeared to say Prince Harry had talked about a broken relationship with Prince Charles (pictured with Harry in 2019) following his decision to move to the US

“I have apologized to her several times for all the hurt and pain I may have caused her.

‘I love my daughter. She’s talking about forgiveness, so why not start with her own family? What about forgiving me?

“Every time she gives another interview, all the pain comes up and creates so much stress.

‘I am still very ill. I go to speech therapy and do my best to get better, but it’s all very bad.’

Markle also spoke of his condolences to the Queen, saying: “She is a 96 year old lady who has given her life to her people and she does not deserve this if she is also in ill health.

The 78-year-old spoke falteringly to The Mail on Sunday from his home in Rosarito, Mexico: ‘She didn’t ‘lose’ me, she dumped me. Image: file image of Mr. Markle

“I feel sorry for her and wish her all the best and hope she feels better soon.

“It can’t be easy for her to read all these things my daughter is saying.

“Meghan is constantly throwing the royal family under the bus. The Meghan I knew was sweet, kind and compassionate. I don’t know where that girl went. I just have to hope she’s still out there somewhere and that she’ll make peace with our family and Harry’s before it’s too late.’

Mr. Markle is being cared for by his son Tom Jr, 55, who has moved from Oregon to be close to his father. While the blood clot caused temporary paralysis and long-term speech problems, he can now speak in short sentences – although he often has trouble finding words.

He says he didn’t hear from Meghan or Harry while he was being treated in California, but saw the Duchess visit from his hospital bed last May a memorial to the victims of the shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.