Thomas Keneally on why Des Hasler’s pride jersey apology was one of footy’s greatest speeches

Famed Australian novelist Thomas Keneally believes Des Hasler’s apology on Tuesday was the biggest speech in rugby league history.

Keneally, 86, who wrote Schindler’s Ark — which was later adapted into Steven Spielberg’s film Schindler’s List — praised the Manly Sea Eagles coach, who publicly apologized for the club’s mishandling of the rainbow jersey saga.

“It reduces one to tears of admiration for the man,” says Keneally, who also wrote Hasler’s biography The Utility Player.

“He has a very zen (like) attitude these days and it’s not artificial. He is at peace with the game and with himself.’

Keneally went to state Hasler becomes “a bit of a prophet worried about the state of the world.”

He concluded by issuing Hasler’s seditious apology – made to his… own players, the LGBTQI community and the 15 other NRL clubs – ‘could be one of the greatest rugby league speeches ever’.

In his emotional speech, Hasler referred to a close friend who is autistic and has “a heart the size of Phar Lap.”

The man in question is Dirk Melton, Hasler’s “strategic advisor” for the past few years.

Before Hasler spoke to the media, Melton briefed the coach – a former schoolteacher – about the broader meaning of the rainbow colors.

Watching Hasler take in that information and then deliver a speech to eternity, Melton beamed with pride.

“I felt emotional because of the importance of the message and the fact that a great man believed in my words,” Melton told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“That Des thought it was worth communicating with football and the wider community, that meant a lot to me.”

Sean Keppie, Kieran Foran and Rueben Garrick (right) posed in the pride jerseys earlier this week

Melton also called Hasler a “very good person” who always supports his players.

Prominent examples include star Sea Eagles fullback Brett Stewart over his sexual assault charges for which he was acquitted, Bulldogs back James Graham over a caustic claim stemming from the 2012 grand finale and Manly young gunman Manase Fainu, who is currently facing the court faces a stabbing attack.

Hasler has also pledged to support the seven Manly players – Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley – who will be criticized in some sections for refusing to wear the rainbow jersey.

Keneally also said the fact that Hasler is “willing to screw up his season at this point” is admirable and that the coach who won the premiership always has the ability to “see a big problem when it arises”.

Other notable speeches of rugby league identities include Phil Gould’s theatrical on-field, pre-game State of Origin thoughts and Roy Masters’ Fibro vs. Silvertails jibe when coaching the Western Suburbs Magpies from 1978-1981.

With seven Sea Eagles players not making themselves available for roster, Hasler made wholesale team changes for Thursday’s game against the Roosters at 4 Pines Park.

Young gun Josh Schuster was one of seven Sea Eagles players who chose to boycott Thursday's game against the Roosters

Fiji international Pio Seci has been named on the wing, while Alfred Smalley has been elevated from the Blacktown Workers NSW Cup team and will make his NRL debut.

Ethan Bullemor returns to first class, with Kurt De Luis ready to start in the front row.

James Segeyaro is set for a return to NRL action for the first time since 2019, named on the bench alongside Keppie, Martin Taupau and Morgan Boyle.

Zac Fulton, grandson of the late Immortal Bob Fulton, has been named 18th man but may be on the bench to make his first-class debut.

According to Sportsbet’s head-to-head betting market, the Sea Eagles are outsiders at $5.50.