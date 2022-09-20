Thomas Frank rubbishes talk he is close to leaving Brentford

Thomas Frank has dismissed any suggestion he is close to leaving Brentford and said he is reading ‘very, very little’ of rumors linking him with Leicester.

Pressure is mounting on Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers as they sit bottom of the table, winless and still reeling from a 6-2 drubbing by Tottenham.

But Frank, despite talk he is admired internally at Leicester, is ‘very happy’ with his situation at Brentford.

Thomas Frank refuses to read ‘rumours’ about his future as he is ‘very happy’ at Brentford

‘Very simple. “I’m here, with Brentford, very happy,” Frank said when asked about his future after Sunday’s loss to Arsenal.

‘I can’t speak for the players and I read very, very little of these rumours.

‘Obviously it’s nice for someone to associate me because it means that something we’ve done here has meant a lot of the time, the staff and the players have done well.’

It wasn’t that long ago that Frank showed his commitment to Brentford in the form of a new deal.

Brendan Rodgers is under increasing pressure after Leicester’s 6-2 loss at Tottenham

In January, he signed a new three-year contract, which does not expire until 2025.

Nonetheless, The sun claims highly-rated Frank tops Leicester’s list of potential replacements if Rodgers gets the axe.

Frank’s stock has risen in recent years for the work he has done to establish Brentford as a Premier League team.

The 48-year-old took the Bees to the Premier League in 2020-21 for the first time in their history through the Championship play-offs.

He has been in charge of the west London club since 2018 and has established an eye-catching style of play which has seen him win admirers across the league.

Frank signed a three-year deal in January and is in no rush to leave Brentford for another job

Leicester are said to be considering whether to stick or screw with Rodgers over this international break, as it would cost more than £10m to sack him and they must comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

After a defeat to Tottenham, Rodgers admitted: ‘I know how football works and I fully understand the supporters’ frustration. I cannot hide from that, because it is my responsibility.

“Losing the last six games doesn’t make good reading, but whatever happens to me here at Leicester, I will always respect this club.”