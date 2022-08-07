Thomas Frank hails Brentford’s CRAZY mentality in comeback draw at Leicester

Brentford manager Thomas Frank praised his squad’s ‘crazy’ mentality following their dramatic comeback to claim a 2-2 draw against Leicester.

The Foxes were set for victory in their opening game of the Premier League campaign after goals from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall gave Brendan Rodgers’ side a two-goal lead.

Frank’s attacks, however, halved the deficit in the 62nd minute via an emphatic finish by talisman Ivan Toney.

The Bees boss took advantage of all five available changes in the second half and it paid off as substitute Josh Dasilva produced a great attack to level the two teams with just four minutes left.

The backlash showed the determination Frank instilled during his tenure in West London and the Danish manager praised his side after the full-time whistle.

Frank said: ‘I just think this group of players has so much determination and their mentality is insane in the way they’ve worked their way back into the game.

“Of course we made some changes to the system with a lot of attacking players, but that’s something we practiced and wanted to do.

Brentford looked dejected after Leicester took a two-goal lead at King Power Stadium

“Then the way it paid off was a fantastic feeling, especially with Josh Dasilva’s story.”

The equalizing goal was the 23-year-old’s first goal in the Premier League and Frank declared it a milestone for the Bees midfielder.

Dasilva returned to action in February after being sidelined for 18 months due to a career-threatening hip problem followed by a hamstring injury.

The Brentford boss said: “Obviously, when he scored for the first time, I’m very happy with the equaliser, because for every point in the Premier League you have to fight so hard.

Frank also praised ‘fantastic person’ Josh Dasilva after the midfielder’s equalizer

“But after the game in the locker room I thought about Josh and wanted to say some nice words to him.

“It was emotional because he’s out for 18 months, he’s a player and a person I’ve worked with for four years. He is a fantastic person.

“It was very emotional to see him come back to the level we know and produce that pinnacle moment that also gave us a point.”

It’s a clash with Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium next to Brentford.