Thomas Frank claims Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has transformed the Gunners into title contenders

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has praised Mikel Arteta and believes the Spaniard has transformed the Gunners into Premier League title contenders this season.

Arsenal have won five of their first six games after finishing fifth last year and narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification.

They travel to West London to face Brentford on Sunday, 13 months after a damaging 2-0 loss to the Bees in what was their first ever game in the Premier League.

And their boss Frank has insisted that Arsenal have already overtaken the six best rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham this season as Manchester City’s closest challengers in the title race.

He said: ‘In periods they were the best performing team in the first six games.

‘I find them remarkable, especially the intensity. I’ve seen a lot of their games, but their first game, the opening game on Friday night against Crystal Palace, I thought “what? This is another level”.

It’s been 13 months since Arsenal suffered a humiliating 2-0 defeat at Brentford

“The first 20 minutes Crystal Palace didn’t touch the ball and I thought ‘they can win the Premier League’.

“Now, after City, they are the best performing team in the league.”

Since his arrival at Arsenal in December 2019, Arteta has overseen a major transformation on and off the pitch.

Under the Spaniard’s tutelage, the Gunners have brought in several talented young players and Arteta has built a vibrant Arsenal squad.

He has endured turbulence, including their collapse at the end of last season to miss the Champions League, along with the much-discussed fallout with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Frank insisted, however, that Arteta deserves a lot of credit for the way he has transformed the whole club.

He said: “Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff have proven that they have done a good job. And the board behind him, they are consistent in the way they operate.

“They are building a team that is young, very exciting and with key players in good positions. So he has delivered a top performance.

“He’s completed the transition from the former manager, he’s created his own culture and he’s done away with some players and brought in his own team.

“I look at a team, are they good or bad, are they structured, are they playing with the intensity and personality – and I can see that 100 percent.

“I see Arteta in that team, from my view of him as a person, I see him in the team.

“And that’s how I rate him, rather than a few clips from an Amazon episode, and I think that’s the greatest praise a coach gives to another coach, when you look and say, ‘You know what? They looking good”.’