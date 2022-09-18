Thomas Frank admits ‘big club’ Arsenal will be TITLE CONTENDERS this season

WhatsNew2Day
Thomas Frank insists ‘big club’ Arsenal will be TITLE-WINNERS this season after Mikel Arteta’s side put three past Brentford, but says Bees ‘did a lot of good things’ in defeat

By Lewis Browning For Mailonline

Published: 16:29, 18 September 2022 | Up to date: 16:46, 18 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Thomas Frank has admitted he believes Arsenal will be title contenders after they beat his Brentford side 3-0 this afternoon.

The Gunners went winless at the Brentford Community Stadium thanks to goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Viera, and go into the international break top of the Premier League table.

Frank, speaking to BBC after the game said his side would need help from Arsenal to get a result, before admitting he expects Mikel Arteta’s side to challenge for the Premier League title in May.

Fabio Viera's stunning goal helped Arsenal to a 3-0 win over Frank's Brentford
“I think Arsenal are very good at the moment,” he said.

– I actually think the performance was not ten out of ten for me and to beat a team like Arsenal we need that and Arsenal have to drop a bit. It didn’t happen today.

‘We would have caused a lot of teams in the Premier League problems and got a win or a draw from what we did today.

‘When you play against a team of Arsenal’s quality, you can’t give away one set-piece goal and give away the other. We have to do a little better in those situations. Other than that, I think we did a lot of good things.

– You could tell it was a big game for Arsenal, the way they celebrated the first goal.

“I don’t know what they said but they put in a lot of effort to show us a lot of respect but in the end they won fairly and showed before the game why I said they were title contenders.”

William Saliba opened the scoring early for Arsenal with his second goal of the season
Viera’s first goal for Arsenal came via a fine finish from outside the box which left Brentford goalkeeper David Raya helpless.

The 22-year-old only played due to an injury to captain Martin Odegaard and Frank admitted Arsenal’s quality in depth was the difference on the day.

“The third goal we say, a goal here can change the momentum of the game and get the crowd with us going forward, but they showed why they are a big club,” Frank said.

‘They lost their captain and replaced him with a 35 million player who decided to roll in from 24 yards so they showed their quality.’

Brentford remain ninth in the Premier League table, with strikers Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo earning their first international call-ups with England and Cameroon respectively.

Toney appeared to take a knock in the match but Frank confirmed he ‘should be fine’ joining England.

