Thomas Brodie-Sangster and girlfriend Talulah Riley put on a loving display as they walked arm in arm in Hertfordshire on Monday.

The Love Actually actor, 32, couldn’t help but smile as he went furniture shopping in Herford with the St. Trinian’s actress, 36, after reportedly moving in together.

The couple, who met on the set of Disney’s Pistol, were both sporting a casual look for the outing when they were spotted exploring the city center.

Talulah, the ex-wife of billionaire Elon Musk, 50, rocked a cream-colored vest and tucked her brown-and-white checked trousers into a pair of £375 Dubarry boots.

Showing off her natural beauty, she went makeup-free and wrapped her long blonde locks in a striking red floral headscarf.

Talulah completed her relaxed look by carrying her personal belongings in a black shoulder bag.

Meanwhile, Thomas rocked a casual navy blue tee and matching shorts with a pair of bright red socks and brown sneakers.

The star styled his luxurious blonde locks swept to one side as he wrapped his hand around his girlfriend’s shoulder.

The Maze Runner actor co-starred with Talulah in Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols drama and played doll Svengali Malcolm McLaren for her fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

They began dating during filming over the summer and their relationship went undetected until The Mail on Sunday learned that Talulah’s previous romance with Matthew Rice had come to an abrupt end.

According to a source, the two have now “bought a monumental mansion in the countryside” together.

Previously, Talulah married PayPal and Tesla magnate Elon in 2010 for £180 billion. They divorced two years later, remarried in 2013, and separated again in 2016.

At the time, Elon said, “We took a break for a few months to see if absence makes the heart grow faster, and unfortunately it doesn’t.”

Teaming up: The Maze Runner actor co-starred with Talulah in Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols drama, playing pop Svengali Malcolm McLaren for her fashion designer Vivienne Westwood