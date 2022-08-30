Thom Filicia reveals he was a bone marrow donor for his brother

Queer Eye star Thom Filicia secretly participated in the second season of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

Filicia reunited with his Queer Eye for the Straight Guy colleague Carson Kressley and competed for more than one drag reunion. He tried to raise $5,000 to support the Bone Morrow and Cancer Foundation.

Thom has a personal connection to the cause: He was a bone marrow donor for his brother, he said on the show.

“My brother was diagnosed with myelofibrosis, an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer,” said Filicia, 53, after being eliminated from the VH1 competition show on last Friday’s episode via People.

Filicia remembers the fateful day when his brother’s illness began.

“He was in the Hamptons, paddle boarding with one of his two daughters, cut his foot and before you knew it he was in the hospital because it wouldn’t stop bleeding. There he heard that he was ill.’

Finding a match can be difficult, but Filicia’s brother was lucky.

“Within three weeks I was identified as his bone marrow donor – it is very unlikely that a family member will find a match – and I was an exact match, which is even more unlikely,” Filicia recalls. “So we went on that journey together.”

He looks good in drag! Thom wore a bright red wig with a crisscross outfit

“He was on the brink of his last days if this didn’t go well, and I didn’t hesitate to help,” Filicia added.

‘My brother is a wonderful man. He has a wife, two daughters – he had many reasons to live. And everything I could do, I gladly did.’

Today, Filicia’s brother is healthy, and the two are as close as ever. “He lives in New York City and has a house in the Hamptons, so we see each other a lot,” Filicia says. “We went on that journey together and it will bind us forever.”

Filicia starred in solo fantasy as Jackie Would, his big-haired alter ego on “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.” But plans to keep his alt-ego closest for now.

‘I’m like that suburban housewife who takes painting lessons. I have no intention of selling my art in a gallery in SoHo. I’m going to give this to my kids, and they’ll probably put it in their basements. I’m going to do my best. But you have a tour bus. Let’s read the room. Jackie’s days are numbered.’

And, surprisingly, his friend on the drag show was all fun and games.

“Carson and I, we’ve been on so many crazy fun trips together, it was fun adding drag to the list,” says Filica. “I knew surprising him would be hilarious.”

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race airs Friday at 8pm ET on VH1.