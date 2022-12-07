This Yankee took a $200m punt. Now he’s signed one of sport’s richest deals

Judge topped Roger Maris’ AL home run as he led New York to an AL East title. He also took the major league lead with 131 RBIs, just missing out on a Triple Crown with a .311 batting average.

New York was swept by Houston in the AL Championship Series, but Judge became the first AL MVP for the Yankees since Alex Rodriguez in 2007.

Judge speaks with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa this week. Credit:Getty

“He’s a great player and a great person who definitely has the respect of everyone in that room,” Boone said, “and guys look up to him, look up to him.”

By declining the Yankees’ preseason offer, Judge earned $146.5 million and two additional guaranteed seasons. The Northern California native also visited the San Francisco Giants last month, and there were likely more teams eyeing the market for the slugger who turns 31 in April.