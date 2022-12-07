This Yankee took a $200m punt. Now he’s signed one of sport’s richest deals

Judge topped Roger Maris’ AL home run as he led New York to an AL East title. He also took the major league lead with 131 RBIs, just missing out on a Triple Crown with a .311 batting average.
New York was swept by Houston in the AL Championship Series, but Judge became the first AL MVP for the Yankees since Alex Rodriguez in 2007.
“He’s a great player and a great person who definitely has the respect of everyone in that room,” Boone said, “and guys look up to him, look up to him.”
By declining the Yankees’ preseason offer, Judge earned $146.5 million and two additional guaranteed seasons. The Northern California native also visited the San Francisco Giants last month, and there were likely more teams eyeing the market for the slugger who turns 31 in April.
There was an erroneous Twitter report on Tuesday that Judge was approaching a deal with the Giants, and Boone said it was “a long, hard day in many ways.”
“Kind of a pit in my stomach all day long,” Boone said at the San Diego baseball winter meetings.
Judge’s decision will have a domino effect on several teams and free agents. His status held back at least some of New York’s off-season plans — given the size of the contract — but Cashman made it clear his team would wait patiently while Judge weighed his options.
That approach eventually worked.
“The hope is that (Hal Steinbrenner) is the Mariano Rivera of these negotiations and has been able to close something that puts us in a great position,” Cashman said. “But I can’t officially say that’s happened yet.”
With his new long-term contract, Judge could be eligible to become New York’s first captain since Derek Jeter retired after the 2014 season. But Cashman and Boone each said that was a conversation for another day.
