This Week in Horror: October 10 – 16

Pack your Scooby Snacks, it’s been a busy week of horror releases! The classic Halloween store Spirit Halloween (you know, the one that appears as mysteriously as it disappears) is home to Ghost Halloween: The Moviean adventure starring Christopher Lloyd, Rachel Leigh Cookand Marla Gibbs. We are reminded of the horror of the internet with the original Hulu movie Grimcuttywhich explores what happens when a meme leads to violence. Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts are understandably disturbed in The viewer, the new Netflix series that tells the true story of a New Jersey family who is letter-stalked by an unknown person. And most awaited of all, Halloween endsis ready to be the final nail in the coffin for the legendary Halloween franchise that will be released Jamie Lee CurtisLaurie Strode to the unstoppable Michael Myers. Will she finally kill the killer?





Let’s get creepy! Here’s a look at some new titles hitting a screen near you this week.

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

Grimcutty

Release Date: October 10 on Hulu

So what exactly is it? Written and directed by John Rossthe horror mystery Grimcutty cuts into the terrifying power that technology has over us. In a suburb, the appearance of an alien monster hybrid called the “Grimcutty” meme would encourage children to kill or harm their parents and themselves. Teen Ash (Sara Woldkind) becomes a target and victim of the real Grimcutty, although her parents cannot see the creature. Is this all in Asha’s head?

Ghost Halloween: The Movie

Release Date: October 11 on VOD

It’s tradition: Every August or September, an abandoned furniture store is taken over by the popular Halloween costume shop franchise Spirit Halloween. If you’re lucky, you might see the faded remnants of the previous store’s sign peeking through the Spirit Halloween banner. Basically, Spirit Halloween becomes Halloween headquarters. Now the haunted shop is getting the movie treatment with Ghost Halloween: The Movie. The Family Adventure, directed by David Poagfollows three kids who spend the night at the Halloween store and realize they may have bitten off more candy than they could chew.

She will

Release Date: October 13 on Shudder

This retreat is not a treat. In She willVeronica Ghent (Alice Krige) is an aging movie star recovering from a double mastectomy. Her nurse Desi (Kota Eberhardt) encourages her to attend a healing retreat in Scotland, prompting Veronica to have existential thoughts. Things begin to change when the land below them, which was used to burn witches at the stake, seems to give Veronica strange powers in her dreams. The film is directed and co-written by Charlotte Colbert and stars too Malcolm McDowell.

The Watcher (series premiere)

Release date: October 13 on Netflix

Is someone watching you? Yes. Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale star in new Netflix limited series The viewer. Created by Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, this horror mystery follows married couple Maria (Watts) and Derek (Cannavale) and their children as they move into their dream home in New Jersey and are finally able to move on from past trauma. But their idyllic suburban life is ruined once a mysterious stalker known as “The Watcher” reveals his obsession with the house and those who live in it through letters sent to the new family. This series is based on a haunting true story and also stars Mia Farrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindaleand Richard Kind.

dark glasses

Release Date: October 13 on Shudder

Italian horror filmmaker Dario Argento is back with the original Hudder dark glasses. In this unusual film, a serial killer lurks through the streets of Rome in search of prostitutes and has his eyes on Diana (Ilenia Pastorelli). Amid the chaos of her constant flight, she has a car accident and loses her sight. A young boy named Chin (Andrea Zhang) who was also in the crash, befriends her and serves as her sight. But can they escape the killer is the question!

Halloween ends

Release Date: October 14 in theaters and on Peacock

Is it really over? the great Halloween saga that started in 1978 comes to a bloody end with Halloween ends. Directed and co-written by David Gordon GreenThe latest installment in the horror franchise, follows Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), who died four years after the events of Halloween kills when Michael Myers her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), believes The Shape is back and stronger than ever. Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) tries to convince Laurie that she’s just paranoid and needs to focus on her memoir. Violence spreads across town when Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is charged with the murder of a child he was babysitting and exacts revenge for Laurie to confront and possibly kill Michael Myers once and for all.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Release date: October 14 on Netflix

Weird stuff star Priah Ferguson starring in her own horror film. Those are just the facts. The adventure comedy for the whole family The Curse of Bridge Hollow follows Sydney (Ferguson) who reluctantly leaves Brooklyn with her parents (Kelly Rowland and Marlon Wayans) to live in the small town of Bridge Hollow. When she accidentally unlocks a curse that brings all the Halloween decorations to life, it’s up to her and her father to save the small town from the chaos. The movie also has stars Lauren Lapkus and Rob Riggle.

Trick or Treat, Scooby Doo!

Release Date: October 15 on HBO Max

Who better to spend Halloween with than Scooby and his gang? Trick or Treat, Scooby Doo! is the latest adventure from iconic animated sleuths Shaggy (Matthew Lillard), Fred (Frank Welker), Scooby (Welker), Daphne (Gray Griffin), and Velma (Kate Micucci). This time, the crew of Mystery Inc. Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco), their newest threat and mastermind behind many of the villains over the years. The special has recently received a lot of attention as it was announced that it would confirm Velma as a lesbian.

Library

October 10

identity kit (shudder)

11 October

antlers (Hoera)

DragulaSeason 1 (Shudder)

Lux Aeterna (shudder)

Where the scary things are (paramount+)

October 13

Vampire Academy,New Episode (Peacock)

October 15

don’t breathe (Peacock)

October 16

Dracula Untold (Netflix)