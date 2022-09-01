‘This was an occupational hazard’: Zoo keeper loses hand after alligator bit him during training

A Florida zookeeper had his hand bitten off during a routine interaction with one of his own alligators because of a wandering leaf.

Greg Graziani, wildlife director of Florida Gator Gardens in Venus and a 46-year-old alligator veteran, suffered a blow to the wrist on Aug. 17, the park reported on its Facebook page.

Graziani used his hand under the alligator’s jaw to give it a command as the wind blew a leaf between it and the beast, breaking the vital eye contact that prompted the predator to lunge forward and bite.

“Lack of visibility was the problem,” Graziani . said CNN. “There was no malicious intent.”

The creature withdrew its arm, crushing and twisting it instinctively, until it responded to a command and released its death grip.

“If this had been a totally wild alligator with no training, it would have been much worse,” he said. “This was an occupational hazard, not a public safety problem,” he added.

Shocking x-rays showed the hand had completely broken off from the wrist, and they even pumped leachate into the wound to try and get the blood flowing

In their efforts to save the mutilated appendage dangling from just one tendon, surgeons had to unscrew it six times during emergency surgery.

At first, the arm was partially amputated and reattached, but eventually they realized it was beyond salvage.

“Crushing injuries and avulsions are the most difficult injuries to reattach and we all had it,” Gator Gardens wrote.

Last Thursday, August 25, the hand below the elbow was amputated to save his forearm and reroute the nerves in such a way as to preserve the possibility of prosthetics at the highest level of technological progress and innovations.

“As great as it would have been to hold the hand, we are thrilled that next week we finally have a date to go home and continue with all the great projects we’ve been pouring our hearts into over the years.” he wrote. the facility.

Pictured: Graziani’s alligators. In 2013, he nearly lost his other arm after it became entangled in a rope attached to an alligator and the creature ended up in a death roll that took Graziani with him.

It’s not the first time Graziani has lost limbs to his beloved alligators.

He has worked with the creatures since he was seven years old and in 2013, he nearly lost his other arm after it became entangled in a rope attached to an alligator and the creature went into a death roll that Graziani took with him.

The injury took 18 months to fully recover, but he “only came back more determined to share his passion for reptiles with the world,” Florida Gator Gardens said.

Graziani is looking forward to getting back to work with the intelligent apex predator, he told CNN, though he will have to adapt to the limitations of just one hand.

He emphasized that the animals act on instinct and do no harm to those who hurt them.

Graziani said his teams had planned a major overhaul of protocols to prevent further incidents and keep staff safe.

“Living with these guys is definitely something that can be done safely,” he said.

The alligator in question will “stay here with us as a valued member of the zoo,” the facility said.

“Every time we work with one of our animals, we never acknowledge the gravity of the situation.

‘We work with an animal where cooperation and training between species is taught, and that usually goes against quite a few natural instincts.

“This goes for everything from the pesky alligators to even our terrier.

“Each animal is given a level of respect and recognition for its strength, behavior, natural instincts and training.”