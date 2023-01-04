This top ecommerce firm wants to end big meetings for good

Shopify wants employees to stay away and stop encouraging large recurring meetings, with the ecommerce platform erasing them all from employees’ calendars as part of a “cleanup.”

As reported by Bloomberg (opens in new tab)The move by Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke came with new rules requiring no meetings to be held on Wednesdays and meetings with more than 50 people to only take place within a six-hour time frame on Thursdays.

