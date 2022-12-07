This Staub cast iron pot is marked down by an impressive 71% – just in time to cook holiday meals

<!–

The best cookware is the one that does double duty in the kitchen, saving you precious time so you can check other important tasks off your to-do list while preparing delicious meals at the same time.

The Staub high cocotte is loved for that very reason. It is widely acclaimed as one of the most versatile cookware available. And while it normally sells for $514, you can pick one up this holiday season for just $149.96 — a staggering 71% savings.

This beautiful five liter Staub cocotte offers everything a cook could wish for and meets every need in the kitchen. Use it to prepare soup, stew meat, fry your favorites and much more. Great for winter meal prep, it offers a larger capacity and is safe for use on any type of stove. Plus, it’s safe to put in the oven up to 500°F. Store

Ask any chef and they will praise the virtues of a product that can do it all. With thousands of five-star reviews flooding the internet, the Staub high cocotte meets those expectations in all respects.

This streamlined five-quart tool offers a streamlined profile and is just the right size for preparing larger proportions – without taking up too much space. Plus, with higher sides it prevents unsightly splatters to make cooking much less messy.

Use it to simmer delicious winter soups and stews for the family, or to slow-cook vegetables or braise meats to perfection all season long. You don’t have to worry about spices either.

Use the versatile Staub high cocotte to prepare comforting cold-weather favorites for the family, from hearty soups to stews.

Because it is made of the highest quality heavy duty cast iron, the cocotte retains and distributes heat to promote more even cooking.

The lid sits securely on top, trapping moisture to capture that juicy texture that makes any dish more satisfying.

The Staub cocotte is available in a range of beautiful colors ranging from neutral to bright, making it easy to add beautiful aesthetic details to the kitchen.

‘Works like a dream’, says one customer enthusiastically. It retains heat nicely. nothing sticks to it and clean up is a piece of cake. I should have bought this years ago.’

Another raves about its versatility, saying, “Great for soups, chilli, baking bread… Love it!” It doesn’t hurt that it looks nice.’

That aesthetic appeal is another reason why it is so popular. It comes in a range of eye-catching colors ranging from simple neutrals to bolder hues that will add a bit of pizzazz to your kitchen.

This kitchen essential Staub kitchen is conveniently sized and takes up minimal counter space while making food prep and cleanup a breeze.

You can buy more than one for this phenomenal price Staube cocotte if you want to give a gift to the cooking enthusiast in your life and treat yourself at the same time. Don’t wait too long, because the 71% discount deal is too good to miss.