This simple trick made Safari my go-to Mac browser again

If you’re like me, you have a bunch of tabs open all the time. Articles to read later, sites you want to check out, research for a project, etc. And if you use Safari, you’ve probably destroyed them all by accidentally pressing the wrong keystroke.

As in other Mac apps, pressing Command-Q will close the entire app without warning. While other browsers have the option to warn before closing so you can cancel the action, Safari doesn’t. And what’s worse, the keystroke is right next to the usual Close Tab (Command-W), Save (Command-S), and Select All (Command-A) keystrokes. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve accidentally closed the app and lost all my tabs when I really wanted to do something else.

It’s so annoying that I started to prefer using Chrome, which does warn you when you hit the Command-Q button. But then I discovered a feature built into macOS that changed everything: app shortcuts. It’s a feature that lets you change the system-defined shortcut in an app and made my Safari experience 100 times better. This is how it works.

1. Go to System Settings (Ventura) or System Preferences (Monterey and earlier) Foundry Go to System Settings (System Preferences in macOS Monterey and earlier) and click the Keyboard tab. 2. Create an app shortcut Foundry Select Shortcuts and App shortcuts and press the + symbol to add a new shortcut. 3. Name your shortcut Exit Safari Foundry Select Safari from the drop-down menu, name the command “Exit Safari” (without the quotes; it must be exact), and choose a keystroke other than Command-Q. I’ve used Shift-Command-Q to avoid accidental triggers, but everything works.

I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve accidentally pressed Command-Q before doing this, and without it I’d certainly have added many more. It’s a simple change I should have thought about years ago, and I’ve grown to love it again.