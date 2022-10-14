The release of macOS Ventura is probably less than two weeks away, and it will bring a number of new features to polish up your old Mac: Stage Manager, improved Spotlight search, Message Editor, and Continuity Camera, to name just a few . But the one feature I need to improve my macOS experience won’t be there.

It’s a simple one that’s been on the iPhone for years. When scrolling a website, feed, or app, you can tap the top of the screen near the notch or Dynamic Island to jump to the top of the screen you’re on. It’s an incredibly useful shortcut that I use numerous times a day in every app—so much so that I often double-click the title bar on Windows on my Mac to do the same.

This simple iPhone feature would make macOS navigation so much better 1 IDG

Of course it doesn’t work – but I still instinctively do it at least once a day. And I doubt I’m the only one. If you’re an iPhone user, you’re trained to tap the top of the screen to jump to the top of a page. It’s the same as double-clicking a title bar on macOS. But instead of the expected behavior, you’ll either “zoom” the window or minimize it, two things I don’t do very often. You can customize what double-clicks do in the Dock & Menu Bar settings, but you can only choose one of these options.

In macOS Ventura, there is a third option: Do nothing. But the option I want is an option to scroll to the beginning of the page. Yes, I know there’s a keyboard shortcut (fn + left arrow), but I’d like to be able to keep my hands on a trackpad or mouse and quickly jump to the top of the screen. Alas, that’s still not an option in Ventura.