WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


This simple iPhone feature would make macOS navigation so much better

Tech
By Jacky

The release of macOS Ventura is probably less than two weeks away, and it will bring a number of new features to polish up your old Mac: Stage Manager, improved Spotlight search, Message Editor, and Continuity Camera, to name just a few . But the one feature I need to improve my macOS experience won’t be there.

It’s a simple one that’s been on the iPhone for years. When scrolling a website, feed, or app, you can tap the top of the screen near the notch or Dynamic Island to jump to the top of the screen you’re on. It’s an incredibly useful shortcut that I use numerous times a day in every app—so much so that I often double-click the title bar on Windows on my Mac to do the same.

This simple iPhone feature would make macOS navigation so much better 1

IDG

Of course it doesn’t work – but I still instinctively do it at least once a day. And I doubt I’m the only one. If you’re an iPhone user, you’re trained to tap the top of the screen to jump to the top of a page. It’s the same as double-clicking a title bar on macOS. But instead of the expected behavior, you’ll either “zoom” the window or minimize it, two things I don’t do very often. You can customize what double-clicks do in the Dock & Menu Bar settings, but you can only choose one of these options.

In macOS Ventura, there is a third option: Do nothing. But the option I want is an option to scroll to the beginning of the page. Yes, I know there’s a keyboard shortcut (fn + left arrow), but I’d like to be able to keep my hands on a trackpad or mouse and quickly jump to the top of the screen. Alas, that’s still not an option in Ventura.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More