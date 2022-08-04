This sell-out Prai upper arm cream that firms and tightens is a MAJOR bestseller  

SHOPPING: Products in this article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, MailOnline earns an affiliate commission.

In consumer perception studies, as many as 100 percent of women said their upper arms felt smoother and that they PRAI Beauty Ageless Upper Arm Cream for a friend.

Hailed as an ‘upper arm revelation’ by one shopper, the cream is the current best-selling product from PRAI this summer and a beauty bestseller at M&S ​​for the fifth week in a row.

As we age, the skin loses elasticity, which can lead to sagging and loss of firmness. The sold-out Prai Beauty Upper Arm Cream wows shoppers with its ability to smooth and firm skin thanks to its abundance of skin-friendly ingredients. Store

One of the main concerns for women over 40 are signs of aging on the arms. As we age, the skin loses its elasticity, which can lead to sagging, crepey skin on the arms and wrinkles.

Designed with a unique caffeine-infused complex, the cream works on sagging skin to help visibly firm and tone upper arms. And according to users, it tightens, arms ‘in weeks’.

The PRAI Beauty’s Ageless Upper Arm Cream is packed with skin-friendly ingredients that help tighten and improve sagging skin.

Dermatologist-approved caffeine is a brilliant anti-aging ingredient that works to increase blood flow to boost the removal of fatty acids.

It is also rich in emollients that help to: smoothes and hydrates the skin’s surface, while the active ingredient capryic triglyceride (from coconuts) is known for its skin-soothing benefits.

As PRAI’s current best-selling product this summer, it’s no surprise to learn that it has garnered impressive five-star reviews and user testimonials.

Users have shared impressive before and after images of using the PRAI Beauty Ageless Upper Arm Cream

Lisa Snowdon, TV host and model and PRAI Beauty brand ambassador, says: ‘I love the Upper Arm Cream, which gives women the confidence to go sleeveless!’

An impressed user left a glowing review for the PRAI Ageless Upper Arm Cream, writing: ‘Tight arms in weeks. This really works and feels great! I wasn’t sure if I would buy this but after 4 weeks I can really see the difference in my skin tone and upper arm shape. I have big upper arms, and that certainly helped the shape.’

Another agreed, adding: ‘This definitely strengthens the bingo wings! My skin feels very tight upon application. Only gave 4 as it doesn’t really remove the ‘crepiness’ look but I still love it.’

A third wrote: ‘Early days but have been massaging this in for a week and arms feel smoother and a little tighter too, use morning and night, it lathers well so doesn’t absorb too much in one go so far so good!!’.